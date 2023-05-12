The Peterborough Concert Band will be hosting a Soaring into Summer concert in Millennium Park on June 10 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
This is the band’s first program of the season, and includes a variety of music for audiences of all ages, explained the music director Saman Shahi.
“Millennium Park is one of the spots that we visit at least a couple of times every year. It’s, a self-produced concert, so we are in charge of our own programming,” he said. “It’s a very good spot too, because it’s right in the middle of the park, so there’s a lot of foot traffic.”
Millennium Park is one of the band’s most consistent spots, he said, as it attracts a lot of new audience members who happen to be passing through, when they hear the music.
“I can tell you that as somebody who works with a lot of professional organizations, and professional orchestras, this group runs like a professional orchestra,” he said.
The band has been around for more than 165 years.
“The Peterborough Concert Band is actually one of the oldest, if not the oldest, still operating Canadian wind bands,” Shahi said.
“They’ve been active since the late 1800s or early 1900s, under various titles and names. And now it’s become a full-fledged concert band, since the mid-1950s.”
Historically the band has performed outdoors, but since his arrival in 2019, Shahi has tried to slightly change this tendency by introducing more indoor performances.
“That gives us an opportunity to present more nuanced and sophisticated works that wouldn’t work as well outdoors,” he said.
Shahi noted the band is comprised of artists from the Peterborough area.
“For people to come cheer them on, support them, and to enjoy their music and artistry, is quite a beautiful thing,” he said. “To know your neighbour is a fantastic trumpet player, then to come and actually see them in action, is a unique experience,
Over the years the band has grown to roughly 40 members, but is always looking to grow, noted Shahi.
“We’re always looking to attract local talents,” he said.
This year’s program will feature an uplifting musical exploration, including “Constellation” by Bertrand Moren, “Destination Ethereal” by Lauren Greenberg and “Rise of the Firebird” by Steven Reineke.
“I think people should come check it out,” he said. “We play various types of interesting music, so we have something for everybody.”
The band’s website is at peterboroughconcertband.ca.
