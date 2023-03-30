Thunder Bay, Ont. — Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association (NWOPA) is preparing for the return of its Mining Day this June and is looking for industry exhibitors and volunteers for the event.
The last time Mining Day took place was in 2019, when it saw more than 2,000 attendees and 30 exhibitors.
This year, Pam Coles, a NWOPA board member and chairperson of Mining Day, says the event is growing.
“We’ve been doing Mining Day since 2013, and (post-pandemic) in our first year back after a three-year hiatus, we’re still refining the process of asking for sponsorships and volunteers,” Coles said. “We’re hoping that by mid- to late-April, we might have a better idea of how many people we can expect to be involved.”
Coles said they’ve had many people from all aspects of the industry including academia, government, mining exploration, supply service, and other industry organizations represented at the event.
With global mining companies embarking on Thunder Bay for Northwestern Ontario exploration projects, Coles hopes to see some of these companies represented at the event. Mining Day could evolve as a recruitment resource for jobs while enlightening youths about the career opportunities in mining.
“Mining Day was established as an educational event, geared towards young children to teach them a little bit about mining and geology. It’s also a really educational event for the general public as well,” Coles said. “This year we have decided to include high school students as well and we’ll distribute some materials to the high schools that will be geared toward students that are thinking about their careers.”
Coles explained how they are incorporating this into the event to illustrate the many things they can do in what she called a “dynamic” industry.
“They need geoscientists, management, heavy equipment operators, lab and research people, administration, environmental workers and more,” she said, adding there will be at least one or two knowledgeable people from each of these different areas to talk to people.
Also this year, a building-stone tour will take people around the Marina Park area accompanied by a geologist who will teach about geology and architecture. And a “geocaching” scavenger hunt-style event will take place where participants are given a GPS co-ordinate and a clue to find a hidden surprise.
“We also have heavy equipment drills, panning for real gold and metal detectors returning, all of which have been very popular,” Coles said. “We’ll have an ‘ask a geologist’ booth, which is really popular, particularly with the kids that already have a little bit of an interest in geology. We ask them to bring along rocks and things that they might have found and the geologists will help them to identify them.”
Coles said they will host a barbecue with 100 per cent of the proceeds going toward a mining scholarship.
“It was an idea from the founders of the Women In Mining organization who really wanted to raise enough money to start a mining scholarship. They managed to set up one scholarship at $1,000 and now they were able to set up four scholarships at $2,000 each,” explained Cole, who was part of that founding group.
“It’s really grown because of industry contribution, and because of fundraising at events like this.”
Coles welcomes all industry organizations to come out and participate in this growing event.
“There’s no cost to register,” she said. “If you have a smaller company and sponsoring is not something you can do, just come and set up your booth. If you have some games or some educational stuff or want to talk to high school students about what kind of jobs you might have available in the future, that’s great too. We have lots of exhibitors that are not financial supporters, and they are just as important.”
Mining Day will take place at Marina Park on June 17. Go online at www.nwopa.net to register an exhibit or to volunteer.