A three-person panel redrawing provincial election boundaries is sticking to its recommendation that would see the communities of the Arrow Lakes and Slocan Valley broken up into three separate ridings.
In its final report released April 3, the Electoral Boundaries Commission recommends New Denver, Silverton, and Nakusp be included in the Nelson-Creston riding, to be renamed Kootenay Central.
The southern Slocan Valley and southern Arrow Lakes communities of Edgewood and Burton, along with Castlegar, Trail, and Rossland, would be included in Kootenay West, to be renamed Kootenay-Monashee.
The communities of Galena Bay and Trout Lake would belong to the Columbia River-Revelstoke riding – which now goes as far south as the outskirts of Cranbrook.
Hard driving
The final report shows commissioners did address some concerns raised by local residents and political leaders when its draft was released last October. Under the draft proposal, Christina Lake was to be added to Kootenay West riding.
“However, the strong connections between Christina Lake and other Boundary region communities and the transportation challenges for Christina Lake residents attempting to access their Kootenay-Monashee MLA persuaded us that this was not a good solution,” the commissioners admit.
But the new plan might make it even tougher for some constituents to see their MLA face-to-face very often. In the extreme northwest of the new riding, Cherryville is a four-hour drive from the population centres to the south, over a formidable mountain pass in the winter.
But the commissioners said that Cherryville shares a transportation corridor with Upper Arrow Lakes communities, and the solution “better balances the population of Kootenay-Monashee with the adjacent riding centred on Vernon.”
Balancing riding sizes by population is an important factor for the non-partisan panel when drawing up riding boundaries. They try to keep riding populations about equal, within 25% – taking into account other factors like transportation and communication issues. Nelson-Creston was one of the ridings that had fallen below the acceptable parameters, forcing the redrawn maps for the region.
As a result of the province’s overall growth, the commission is also recommending adding six new seats to the provincial legislature.
MLAs to review
The delivery of the final report marks an end to the commission’s work. It’s now up to MLAs to review the document and adopt or amend its recommendations.
But it’s not the only review underway of political representation for West Kootenay’s voters.
Last month, a federal election boundary panel submitted its draft report, redistributing the population into three separate ridings (see ‘West Kootenay carved up in federal riding redistribution,’ Valley Voice, March 9, 2023).
That report is now being reviewed by MPs, and local Member of Parliament Richard Cannings said he would object to the proposed changes. The final report by the federal panel is due at the end of June.