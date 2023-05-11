A Lincoln parent striving for connection with her children is optimistic that a new tool at two Beamsville parks will help with that goal.
Melody Shulenberg is a parent to four-year-old Easton, who is blind and has autism, and Zeke, 2, who has a speech delay. She’s applauding the installation of two augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) boards as a small but meaningful step on the way to inclusion.
Besides awareness, she said, giving Easton and Zeke an opportunity to fit in is “super important.”
“It (the AAC) will foster relationships with new friends, which is amazing. I think that it will make them feel included and heard,” she said.
This spring, the Town of Lincoln, in partnership with Niagara Children’s Centre, a non-profit charitable organization for children with a wide range of needs, installed two communication boards in Beamsville, at Angelina Macri Prokich Park and Rotary Park.
The AAC tool shows photos, symbols or illustrations to help people with limited language and communication abilities.
Users can point, gesture, stare or blink at 50 images and symbols representing the most commonly used words, park-specific activities, alphabet and number sets to express themselves. At the same time, caregivers can also point to the symbols to help a person with communication challenges understand a spoken message.
Instructions for caregivers about how to use the board are also available, and a scannable QR code for use by a text-to-speech reader describes the board’s intended purpose.
According to town staff, both communication boards were designed by staff and the Niagara Children’s Centre’s augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) team and with support from Tobii Dynavox, a developer, manufacturer and distributor of speech-generating devices, which provided free licensing to use their trademarked products to develop the boards.
Shulenberg uses a similar device to communicate with her children at home, but said she’s thankful that the tool is also available at the playground.
For Shulenberg, having this tool at parks and other places would be helpful.
“In restaurants, if they would have options on the menu, like visual options for kids. That would be really good.”
Sarah Ane, associate director of recreation and culture, said town staff hope to install them at all play spaces in Lincoln. Funding applications have been submitted to upper levels of government for consideration.
“It's really a multifaceted focus that we're looking at in terms of making parks as physically accessible (as possible), but also inclusive for everybody to use,” Ane said.
Providing normalization for the kids who might feel like they are the only ones who communicate through an alternative channel is the message Rebecca Main, manager of clinic services at Niagara Children’s Centre, hopes the permanent installation of the boards offers.
“It's also great for ... kids who don't have communication challenges, because they can have lots of fun trying to use some of those symbols or images to combine them into longer messages and phrases,” Main said.
One of the people responsible for bringing the new tool to Lincoln is resident Bryan Hermans, father of Jacob, 8, who has autism.
Hermans said when his son was three years old, he didn’t have an AAC board to communicate, only using pictures and objects. He added that if the boards existed back then, it would have made a “big difference.”
“It would have helped him not getting frustrated, trying to tell us what to do and all that he wanted to do, and it would have helped us immensely, not getting frustrated and trying to actually figure out what he wants to do,” Hermans said.
After seeing the communication boards at a park in Peterborough, Hermans reached out to the town and pitched the idea of bringing the boards to Lincoln.
“There are so many kids in the community and adults that have special needs and can't always communicate verbally. Parks are meant to be used by everybody,” Hermans said.
