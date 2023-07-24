The City of Saint John has wrapped up its budget consultation process, which included a survey and a public workshop.
The city's "Shape Your Budget" process involved an online and paper survey, which concluded on July 15, as well as an invitation to participate in a public workshop on Monday at city hall, according to communications manager Erin White.
"As the engagement period has just recently closed, the feedback and results are still being compiled and reviewed," White said in an email. "Once the review process is complete, any next steps for how the input could be used in the budget process will be determined."
There was one attendee at the workshop Monday, which was set up as a focus group with a facilitator guiding participants through the survey, which included requests to list civic priorities in order of most important as well as least important.
"People have to be educated ... taxes are a direct correlation to our quality of life, it's an investment," said Debbie McCormack, 72, a Millidgeville resident concerned about accessibility for seniors as well as aging in place. "If I have an investment and I'm not liking what I'm seeing, I pick up the phone and ask what's going on."
According to a press release, survey results were scheduled to be posted in the fall.