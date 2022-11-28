Chatham-Kent Council has unanimously approved lighting up downtown Thamesville and Wallaceburg streets.
During a recent council meeting, the material costs of $576,503.40 (including HST) for the purchase of replacement street light poles and appurtenances for downtown Wallaceburg and Thamesville was approved to be funded from the 2020 Capital Projects LED Ornamental streetlight conversion account.
As it stands, there are currently 35 streetlights serving James Street in downtown Wallaceburg and 31 streetlights serving London Road in downtown Thamesville. The existing decorative poles were installed in the mid-eighties by each community.
However, in early 2019, concerns with the deterioration and safety of the poles and challenges obtaining replacement parts were identified by technicians from Entegrus Powerlines Inc. and reported to Public Works. It was agreed that the process of replacing the poles needed to be initiated.
For visual consistency throughout the municipality, the style of the poles and lights matched the styles previously installed in downtown Dresden and downtown Chatham. Entegrus undertook an illumination study to quantify the number of units needed and their Downtown Wallaceburg and Thamesville Streetlight Replacement Project – Materials Purchase.
According to Ryan Brown, Director of Public Works, they are taking an approach to try to standardize all the lights in our communities.
“The lights going in Wallaceburg and Thamesville will be the same ones you see on King street here,” he said. “It’s almost a direct replacement of the existing streetlights. After the study, the spacing is the same, so it’s minimal destruction to the community in Wallaceburg and Thamesville.”
He added the Walalceburg downtown BIA was consulted. He said the response was positive.
He added regarding timing, it’s very similar to what happened in Chatham last summer. He highlighted there would be some revolving lane closures, and sidewalks blocked off, but when workers leave for the night, they will make those areas safe.
“I anticipate probably a month or two to complete all the lights,” said Brown.
The quote supplied to Public Works on behalf of the manufacturer is estimated at $576,503.40, including HST, meaning the Total Funding Remaining stands at $358,506.35.