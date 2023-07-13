If you and your kids want to learn more about how to better coexist with all of the wildlife in Jasper National Park, and you want to be entertained at the same time, then you’d best check in with Jane Doe.
That’s the fictional name of the main character in the interpretive outreach theatre program called Claw and Order.
“It's really fun. There's music and dance as well so we've created some choreography and introduced some new songs,” said Philippa Gunn, interpretation co-ordinator with Jasper National Park.
Jane Doe wants to be a Living with Wildlife Interpreter and go on Wildlife Patrols so she journeys throughout the park helping animals and humans to get along.
That’s just one of the many creative ways that Parks Canada is offering vital information to residents and visitors throughout the summer. Its interpretive program schedule is in full swing with Claw and Order taking the stage at Whistlers Campground’s Theatre at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
That alternates with Bats in the Dark on Thursdays and Sundays. That show is all about the little brown bat, which is a species at risk. Both shows are popular award-winning programs from last year.
This is the first year that Parks has returned to a full schedule of programming since COVID.
“We've got lots on the go,” said Gunn, a former professional child actor and real-life Living with Wildlife Interpreter just last year. “We're really excited about that.”
The full schedule online shows a slate of programs running until Sept. 3. They’re all free and open for anyone to attend. Some take place out at the campgrounds while others occur right in town such as the afternoon Jasper Safari program at the Heritage Fire Hall.
“It's an interactive activity where we take visitors on a virtual safari of the park,” Gunn said.
“They can learn all about what we call our ‘big six animals’ in the park. That's moose and grizzly bears, black bears and mountain goats, bighorn sheep and elk. We try to inspire people to really recognize the unique characteristics of these animals and then empower them with some tools and information about how they can do them safely in the park.”
The interpretive outreach theatre team will also be out roving mostly at Maligne Canyon and Athabasca Falls talking about topics like rivers and how they shape the landscape, forest health and the geology of the canyon.
If you find yourself at Wapiti Campground Xplorer’s Tent (in Loop AA) on the weekends, they will be hosting a program called Survival Scavenger Hunt: Species at Risk Edition. Participants will form teams and use GPS to uncover clues in true wildlife detective fashion.
This program just got its start in July and it has already proven popular and successful in terms of audience appreciation. Two young boys stood out in her memory as especially keen participants.
“They were sponges, and they really remembered everything that was special about white bark pine and all the threats that are facing that species and, and the things that they could do to help support the recovery of that species at risk,” Gunn said.
“I think for me, that's when we know that we're doing our job, because people are retaining that information and also feeling excited about it, because they care about this place and the species here.”
Human wildlife coexistence will also be explored at the Wabasso Campground Campfire Circle on Thursdays and Saturdays. On a break from Wildlife Patrol, real Living with Wildlife Interpreters sit around the campfire to tell some great stories of close encounters.
There’s a lot more going on, including a recently-launched Speaker Series that is more adult-focused, but kids can enjoy it as well, Gunn said.