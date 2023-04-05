OTTAWA – An Ottawa-based law firm that represented Iroquois property development company, the South Dundas Waterfront Development Corporation, has filed a civil law suit against its client.
Court documents filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa March 20 by Gowling WLG allege the SDWDC owes $90,717.99 in unpaid legal fees, disbursements, tax, and interest.
Gowling WLG represented the SDWDC during the company’s challenge to SDG Counties’ sign bylaw, South Dundas’ sign bylaw, and land subdivision work on Lakeshore Drive at Dr. Stevens Drive.
SDWDC owns a residential property at 11141 County Road 2, and a building lot on Lakeshore Drive. The company installed a large digital signboard on the CR2 property in 2020, that prompted municipal governments at both levels to revise their sign bylaws.
The SDWDC removed its sign in Summer 2022, complying to a settlement agreement with SDG Counties.
In its Order of Assessment filed in court, Gowling WLG provided unpaid invoices for 18 months of work from August 2, 2021 to January 30, 2023, to the attention of Patricia Thériault with the SDWDC.
Allegations against the SDWDC by Gowling WLG have not been proven in court. No court date has been assigned to the file.
Another person associated with the SDWDC, Edouard Bonamie, was charged in 2021 with fraud and uttering forged documents relating to an international yacht fraud scheme.
Bonamie pleaded guilty to four charges in a deal in 2022 and is scheduled to be sentenced in court in Ottawa on April 21.