More than three-quarters of respondents said they would be in favour of a designated leisure pathway near the foot of the Mercier Bridge, the company in charge of surveying the community on the idea announced Tuesday morning.
Seventy-six percent of respondents surveyed by phone, in person and online indicated they were in favour of a designated leisure pathway that makes its way through nature near the foot of the bridge, a PlanIt Consulting and Communications representative said.
The survey ran from January to March and surveyed 428 people, with 376 responding positively and indicating they were in favour, PlanIt project manager Maris Jacobs said.
“Overall, we had a great participation rate and valuable feedback from community members, regardless of their level of support for the project,” she said.
The land that is being proposed being converted into a pathway lies east of the tunnel, between the Old Malone service road and the Mercier Bridge’s Highway 132 up-ramp.
The project is a joint brainchild of the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) and the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK).
The two bodies began discussions about a proposed pathway in 2009 and re-opened the discussion and agreed to further consultation in fall 2022.
Jacobs said that once the initial survey was complete, further, more detailed consultation will follow – how the path is to look, how it will be developed and how it will be maintained – and that PlanIt will continue to consult the community.