The Nourish and Develop Foundation (TNDF) saw a 106 per cent increase in food bank visits in 2022, it was noted as representatives presented the annual report for 2022 and strategic plan for 2023-2026.
At the July 17 Brock council meeting, Jessica Topfer, TNDF’s new Interim executive director, discussed and highlighted the key impacts of the 2022 statistics. Most notable was the huge increase in food bank visits.
“We've seen visits to TNDF’s … food bank … double in 2022 over the previous year, which has posed a lot of challenges for us,” Topfer said.
Other than that, TNDF saw a total of 3,347 individuals served at Nourish House Food Bank, with 40 per cent new clients. There were 2,472 Mobile Food Market visitors and 10,811 items were sold through it. There were 1,010 workshop participants.
The foundation also saw 4,566 meals being processed for its food bank. There were 52 new community connections with social service providers. TNDF also saw $42,317 sponsored in therapy sessions.
Other than the key findings, last year's financials were presented by Sherry Macdonald, TNDF’s finance and development director. In terms of expenses, 81 per cent were allocated to program and services, nice per cent to operational services, eight per cent to professional services and two per cent to administrative services.
“We did pretty good at getting over 80 per cent into just our program and services that include stuff like instructors, volunteer and client fees, resource and material fees to … run the programs themselves,” Macdonald said.
In terms of income breakdown, TNDF got 71 per cent programming income, 19 per cent donations and 10 per cent grants and funding.
“Most of our income comes from our programming. That's mostly meals that we collect donations for or sometimes sell through our Mobile Food Market, as well as the base food ingredients that we sell,” Macdonald said.
The foundation is committing to a three-year (2023-2026) strategic plan with three strategic directions:
• Proactive and sustainable organization
• Thriving and resilient team
• Interconnected with community
TNDF has relaunched Nourish and Develop’s Community Lunch after almost three years. The program was discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We're really excited to have (the program) back. We'd love to see the turnout get as high as it used to be pre-(pandemic),” Topfer said.
The community lunch took place on July 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 16 York St., Cannington. There was a free one-hour workshop after lunch called “Eating Well on a Budget.” People enjoyed pulled pork on a bun, pulled jackfruit on a bun, coleslaw, parsnip cupcakes and fruit salad.