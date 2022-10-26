It was a changing of the guard in West Lincoln as the unofficial municipal election results saw Cheryl Ganann elected as mayor, beating the incumbent Dave Bylsma.
With all votes counted, Ganann won the mayoral race with 68.4 per cent of the votes to Bylsma’s 26.9 per cent. The remaining 4.6 per cent went to Greg Stephens. Full results are below.
The race was closer in the regional councillor race, with incumbent Albert Witteveen taking 54.5 per cent of the vote, besting Peggy Cook.
Ganann was thrilled at the results and was surprised by the margin of victory.
“How do I feel? Extremely excited,” she said. “I really thought it was much closer.”
Ganann was happy with the turnout at the election and acknowledged the positive campaign in the lead up to the polls.
Now, her thoughts turn to how she wants to serve as mayor.
“(I want to) build trust, build relationships and build a sense of community,” she said. “It includes everybody.”
She also wants to build and strengthen relationships with the business community in West Lincoln.
“They need to be at the table,” she said.
Conceding, the outgoing mayor Bylsma also paid tribute to the nature of the campaign and congratulated Ganann.
“We ran a thorough and fair campaign,” he said. “Congratulations to Cheryl Ganann. It was an honour to serve West Lincoln for eight years.”
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
All results are unofficial until certified by the clerk.
Mayoral:
Cheryl Ganann: 3,768 votes (winner)
Dave Bylsma: 1,484 votes
Greg Stephens: 256 votes
Regional Councillor:
Albert Witteveen: 2,885 votes (winner)
Peggy Cook: 2,407 votes
Ward 1:
Jason Trombetta: 1,023 votes (winner)
Mike Rehner: 680 votes (winner)
Paul Griffin: 416 votes
Henry Vis: 316 votes
Ward 2:
Joann Chechalk: 709 votes (winner)
Shelley Ann Bradaric: 576 votes (winner)
Harold Jonker: 529 votes
Eric Ravensbergen: 512 votes
Ward 3:
William Reilly: 1,938 votes (winner)
Terry Bell: 1,671 votes (winner)
Mark Wanders: 693 votes
Clarence Vanderhout: 525 votes
English Public School Board Trustee:
These results will be combined with those from Wainfleet.
Deanne MacIntosh: 3,107 votes
Jessica VanSydenborgh: 1,532 votes
English Separate School Board Trustee:
These results will be combined with those from Grimsby and Lincoln.
Doug Joyner: 355 votes
Leanne Prince: 140 votes
Roberta Skoko: 72 votes