A new provincial regulation on mask mandates and online learning in Alberta schools has prompted different reactions by teachers and administrators in the Livingstone Range School Division.
Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced the ban late Thursday, Nov. 24, catching the province’s teachers union and LRSD officials off-guard, according to Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association, and Karly Bond, spokeswoman for the LRSD.
LaGrange wrote in a letter to parents that regulation ensures classroom learning will continue at all K-12 schools “despite any instances of operational issues caused by rates of student and/or teacher absenteeism.”
The regulation further requires that school authorities respect families’ choices about whether or not their children wear face masks at school.
“We knew that the premier had made comments at the end of October that she was looking to change the masking mandate rules, but we were not expecting the regulations to come down on Thursday,” Schilling told Shootin’ the Breeze.
Schilling said LaGrange’s letter leaves questions about who has the authority to mandate health protocols in provincial schools. The letter followed closely on the heels of a Court of King’s Bench ruling that a health order ending the mask mandate in schools by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, formerly Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, was “unreasonable” because it merely reflected a cabinet decision.
“The government did say in late 2021 that school boards had the authority to put in place protocols they felt were necessary to protect students and staff in schools. There seemed to be an about-face on that issue last spring, so we sought some clarity from the province on what that actually meant,” Schilling said.
LaGrange claims “learning disruptions” earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic significantly impacted students’ mental health, leaving many unprepared heading into the 2022-23 school year. But her letter acknowledges that the province’s chief medical officer retains a final say over provincial health mandates.
“As has always been the case, the Public Health Act provides the overarching direction on all public health matters, and it would continue to prevail over the Education Act and associated regulations in a future public health emergency,” the minister wrote.
An LRSD statement Friday said administrators “will prioritize in-person learning and ensure that family choice for masking in schools is protected, according to this regulation.”
Respiratory illness outbreaks have been declared at four LRSD schools since September, most recently at Canyon School and Matthew Halton High School in Pincher Creek.
Learning outcomes were deemed “at risk” for around 30 per cent of LRSD kids in grades 2 to 4, according to recent provincial literacy tests, according to Darryl Seguin, superintendent at the LRSD.
Schilling took exception to LaGrange’s justification.
“We know that there have been some concerns about students being prepared for school. But, I don’t really care for the term ‘learning loss,’ because it makes it sound like somebody is to blame for that,” he said.
According to the union president, the regulation meanwhile ignores the reality that Alberta schools are up against a stark substitute teacher shortage, let alone an aggressive respiratory virus season. At a certain point, staff absences due to illness could make it “unworkable” for schools to stay open, he said.
The ATA doesn’t want a return to online learning, but the union president said pandemic health measures, including the province’s face masking mandate, are proven “tools used to mitigate against infectious diseases in schools.”
Schilling also called for more information from Alberta Health Services, which he said had done a great job keeping the ATA and school boards informed about Covid-19 transmission in communities. Absences in students and staff are being driven by the seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus, which mostly impacts young children.
Alberta Health has been diligent about posting up-to-date statistics on the flu and RSV fronts, but “there’s been nothing consistent” about Covid numbers, he said.
Schilling also called for more transparency from school divisions across the province.
“Each district reports respiratory viral outbreaks differently. This was one of the issues that we had brought up earlier in October when the premier had commented about removing the mask mandate,” he said.
The Pincher Creek area has seen historically low levels of flu and Covid vaccinations, especially among young children. Vaccination is proven to be safe and will decrease people’s risk of infection, while blunting symptoms in those who do get sick, according to AHS.
“There’s no information like that right now,” Schilling said. “Whether a school puts that information out is up to them, and the lack of information has been one of the problems throughout the fall, as well.”
ATA members have the right to lodge occupational health and safety complaints if they feel their workplace presents a reasonable health risk, he said.