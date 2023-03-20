A program working to help farmers and their families who are dealing with mental health issues celebrated a significant milestone this month, and those who run the Manitoba Farmer Wellness Program say one year after starting up, it is proving to be a success.
“What we learned in our first year is that the program works, is valued by those who use it, and it should be continued,” MFWP vice chair Roberta Galbraith said in a media release celebrating the one year anniversary of the program, and announcing plans to continue offering it in Manitoba.
On March 1 of last year, MFWP was launched as a not-for-profit to offer free one-on-one mental health counselling sessions to farmers and their families.
Statistics released in 2016 showed a high rate of mental health issues among farmers and those in the agriculture industry in Canada, as according to a study from the University of Guelph, 35% of Canadian farmers met the classification for depression, while 58% of farmers met the classification for anxiety, and 45% of farmers reported high levels of stress.
Stress and anxiety levels have also been high among farmers in Manitoba in recent years, after the province saw record drought in 2021, followed by record precipitation levels in 2022.
MFWP chair Marcel Hacault said because of the stress farmers are often under, and because they are often dependent on things they have no control over like the weather, it is important to make sure producers are looking after not only their farms and crops, but also their mental health, and the mental health of their families.
“We saw a need and with overwhelming support from the industry, we are excited to announce we are continuing this service in Manitoba,” Hacault said.
“We are thankful for the growing community of sponsors and supporters that see value in the program, and we are in a great position for the future.”
According to Hacault, MFWP is hoping to raise funds this year to be able to support 160 Manitoba farmers and their families, while he said they will also look to increase awareness about the program among farmers and those who work in the agricultural industry, as well as with health care professionals.
Through MFWP, farmers and their immediate family members can access six free, confidential one on one hour long counselling sessions with a registered counsellor with a background in agriculture.
Anyone looking for more information on MFWP can visit manitobafarmerwellness.ca.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.