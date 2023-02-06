A new youth homeless shelter quietly reopened in Saint John's south end last fall.
Beacon Cove, at 50 Broad St., is operated via partnerships with Centre for Youth Care Inc., Teen Resource Centre, Housing Alternatives Inc. and the Learning Exchange.
When reached for comment, Beacon Cove directed the Telegraph-Journal to Centre for Youth Care. A representative declined to give an interview and directed the Telegraph-Journal to the Department of Social Development for further comment.
Rebecca Howland, media representative for the Department of Social Development, said Beacon Cove offers services to youth aged 16 to 19 who are "approaching or experiencing homelessness."
The shelter has 10 beds, some of which are for short-term "rapid response" stays and some for long-term transitional housing.
According to the organization's website, Beacon Cove provides a "safe, stable, long-term stay" in transitional housing, and will "assist youth in building necessary skills and connections to move to a more permanent housing option" along with outreach and rapid response programs.
From its opening date on Sept. 1 until the end of 2022, the shelter operated at 76 per cent capacity, providing short or long-term housing for 18 youth, Howland said, and "the outreach program has served more."
As of Sept. 2022, the month Beacon Cove opened, there were six homeless youth who were "sleeping rough" in Saint John, as identified by the Human Development Council. In total that month, there were at least 61 people sleeping outside.
Melanie Vautour, executive director of Fresh Start for Women, said her organization is geared toward those 19 and older, but "we don't turn anyone away," she said, and directs them to teen-centric programming.
Youth in Saint John are a priority, she said, "especially when it comes to homelessness."
Vautour said her organization has seen an increase in people in their late teens and early 20s who are facing homelessness or are currently homeless. Additionally, Fresh Start has been seeing more families with children who are facing homelessness.
Vautour says homelessness is "a complex challenge," caused by rising rents and razor-thin vacancy rates, combined with continually high inflation of the cost of living, among other factors.
"Rising rents are the driving force we see right now, people becoming really frightened and scared they will be homeless," she said. "They’re trying to stretch every dollar and make it work to afford rent."
It particularly impacts young people, who are typically low income, she said, as well as people on fixed incomes.
Recent data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed the average rent in the greater Saint John region has increased by 15 per cent over hte year, reaching $1,022 in October 2022 compared to $888 the previous October.
The federal Crown corporation's data says Saint John's vacancy rate is at 1.6 per cent, down from 2.2 per cent the year piror.
There have been several iterations of a youth homeless shelter at 50 Broad St. over the years, and was most recently called Youth Unbound, operated by Fredericton-based Partners for Youth.
In spring 2022, when the province of New Brunswick was accepting contracts for youth homeless services and support, the Telegraph-Journal contacted Partners for Youth about the status of the Youth Unbound shelter. Executive director John Sharpe declined to comment.
Before that, Safe Harbour House opened in March 2015, and was full in less than a month. The shelter was shuttered less than a year later in January 2016 as its operators were unable to pay a lien on the building. The shelter then reopened again in March 2017 when the Anglican Diocese of Fredericton donated $643,000 to purchase the Safe Harbour House property, and the province committed $225,000 in annual funding for the shelter.
