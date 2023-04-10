The Halton Regional Council seeks public input on developing its Strategic Business Plan, which will shape the Region's work for the next four years.
The Region invites residents, businesses, stakeholders, Indigenous Peoples, Communities, and First Nations to participate in consultation activities. The feedback on the Consultation Document can be provided until May 4, 2023.
The document outlines four key themes with proposed goals, actions, and measures to guide the strategic direction and priorities for the 2023-2026 term of office.
Halton Regional Chair, Gary Carr, emphasized the importance of public participation in the strategic planning process: “From clean drinking water to resilient infrastructure, public health programs, financial assistance and family supports, our services contribute to a high quality of life in the Halton community,” said Carr. “With Halton expected to grow to 1.1 million residents by 2051, our priorities must reflect the community's needs to preserve this high quality of life. Public participation in our strategic planning process is important, and I look forward to hearing the priorities from our community.”
The community members can take a short online survey or attend a virtual public meeting through Zoom or other apps. The community's input will inform the final version of the 2023-2026 Strategic Business Plan, which will be presented to the Regional Council for approval in July.
Jerry Finch of Milton shared that these surveys are important because they will determine future courses of action.
“I feel this is an excellent way to hear residents' thoughts about issues we all care about,” he said.
The Region's social media channels and website will also provide updates to facilitate users.