Temperance Vale's 18-year-old painter Hannah Pawsey said her love of drawing and art began when she was only three years old. Throughout November and December, Pawsey will display her artwork at the Creek Village Gallery and Café in Woodstock. "We first featured Hannah when she was 13," said Creek Village's Paul Twyford. "People were amazed that a 13-year-old could paint such beautiful birds and cute animals." He said Pawsey's artistic talents have only grown and reached a broader audience in the five years since her first Creek Village Young Artist showcase. "My favourite paint mediums are watercolours and acrylics," explained Pawsey. "The main themes I like to incorporate into my art are animals and scenic landscapes." The homeschooled teenager works on her art and other interests, including music, from her home in Temperance Vale, a rural community just east of Woodstock. "My hope for the future is to be an author and illustrator of children's books where I can best utilize both my art and writing skills," Pawsey explained. The young artist has already taken giant steps toward that goal. "I am currently finishing up the last few of 150 commissioned paintings, which will be included in a children's Bible study book for an author in Ontario," Pawsey said. "I also have completed several commissioned pet portraits." Twyford said Pawsey displayed her vast talents as a 13-year-old artist, but that brilliance has grown since Creek Village first highlighted her paintings in its showcase. "As good as Hannah's art has been, one can see how remarkably her skill and feel for her bird and animal subjects have improved in the last years," he said. Twyford said Pawsey is well on her pathway to fulfilling her plans to be an author and artist of children's books. He said the Creek Village and Café is proud to support young artists like Pawsey and showcase and sell their work from its location on Connell Street in downtown Woodstock. Twyford said Creek Village's efforts to promote the region's young artistic talent would not be possible without the support of its generous sponsor. "We're so grateful for our ongoing Young Artist Spotlight sponsor, Greg MacPherson of Manulife Securities in Woodstock," Twyford said. He explained MacPherson has long sponsored the Young Artist Spotlight, helping showcase the region's young painters, sculptures, artisans and others to a broader audience. Pawsey's paintings will be displayed at Creek Village throughout November and December.
Teen returns to showcase her paintings as Creek Village's Young Artist
- Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter River Valley Sun
