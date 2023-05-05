WINGHAM – The Wingham Business Improvement Association (BIA) held its first Waste Free Wednesday event of 2023 on April 26, cleaning up litter around town and along the public trails.
A crew of about 25 volunteers showed up to help the BIA, and by the time they were done, they had collected 40 bags of garbage and recycling.
“Garbage was picked up, up and down the main street all the way out to Amberley Road, around the (North Huron Wescast Community) Complex, along the community trail, Riverside Park and just about every street in town. The town looks great,” said BIA Treasurer Doug Kuyvenhoven.
Kuyvenhoven added that the volunteers were treated to coffee at the train station, courtesy of Tim Hortons.
“Thanks goes to Pete Mulvey, who has been the driving force behind the Waste Free Wednesday, and to the BIA for promoting the event and financial support,” said Kuyvenhoven.
Wingham held its first Waste Free Wednesday in the spring of 2022.
“After walking the streets and trail of Wingham for a year, I came to the conclusion that this town could look better if the litter was picked up,” said Mulvey.
Mulvey discussed having a Wingham Waste Free Wednesday event with others after his walkabout.
“Gary Lisle, Doug Kuyvenhoven, present North Huron Reeve Paul Heffer, and I formed a committee to make it happen,” said Mulvey. “We had pickup days on May 4 and Sept. 14 last year.”
Mulvey thanked the volunteers who came out to help keep Wingham beautiful, saying, “Wingham looks great. We are very grateful to the volunteers that have supported each litter pickup day to make Wingham a more attractive town to citizens and visitors.”