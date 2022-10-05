Have you heard of the Midland Harmonizers? No? Well if you hear a few bars, you might just sing along.
Glenn Campbell has been with the barbershop quartet since he was a teenager back in 1954, just two years after the group was created.
“Most of us are in our seventies, we’ve got two or three of us in our eighties and one in our nineties,” said Campbell. “We don’t have young people, that’s for sure.”
Through recent years, the aging membership and struggles through the COVID-19 pandemic have caused numbers within the barbershop group to be whittled down. Campbell stepped up to take on the role of interim director, but at age 86 he recognized he couldn’t continue at the strong pace he once had.
“We are trying to build our membership. We’ve dropped down to about 17 members and a couple of them are semi-invalided right now, so a lot of the time we’re operating with 15. We have a mix of men and women now as the barbershop society has broadened to admit advanced quartets and mixed quartets, mixed choruses and everything.
“We are looking to try and build now, and we’ve already got four gigs ahead of us between now and Christmas.” He added, “We could sure use some more bodies.”
Although the songs are chosen to be performed for a mature and older audience, membership age doesn’t play as large a role as one would expect.
“I’d love to have teenagers into the group,” expressed Campbell with a laugh.
“There’s a big program going with the Barbershop Harmony Society in the United States called ‘Young Men in Harmony’. It’s been pretty well driven by the music teachers in the high schools, and there are quite a few very active choruses involved with teenagers and twenty-year-olds.
“And if they’re young enough where they’ve got young directors, they even put some of their music into the barbershop style,” he added.
Membership is free within the group, and rehearsals are held on Wednesdays in the Heritage House at 340 Midland Avenue.
Participants in the current roster travel from across North Simcoe and Parry Sound to be a part of the group, who practise in the afternoon during winter and evenings during summer.
Those interested in learning more can contact Campbell at glennmcampbell@gmail.com for further details.