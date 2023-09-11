A Saint Andrews restaurant owner says he's "disappointed, but I understand" council's decision to limit a food truck to two days on the weekend of Oktoberfest celebrations.
In August, Saint Andrews council voted to approve use of Market Square for Saint Andrews Brewing Company's Oktoberfest celebrations on Sept. 23, including use of a tent, extension of the noise bylaw to cover the event, and a food truck on Saturday to serve Oktoberfest-appropriate food, council heard.
On Sept. 2, the food truck's operator and Char & Chowder owner Charlie Bartlett wrote the town to say they will be using his business's trailer, which has been used during Ministers Island's concert series. But he said in the letter the "economics of doing so are challenging" for just one day, and asked for permission to keep the truck open from Thursday to Sunday.
At their regular meeting Tuesday, CAO Chris Spear noted that council has not been allowing food trucks due to the "short season duration" for restaurant owners, with exceptions including Oktoberfest and the Indulge festival. He said that staff was "sympathetic" to Bartlett's position, but the event had been organized previously just from one day.
"I can appreciate that it's a challenging situation ... our other restaurants, however, I also think competition is a good thing," Coun. Annette Harland said, noting the operator is also a downtown restaurant owner. "I think it's a great opportunity to see how it flies."
Coun. Lee Heenan said because it had already been approved and it's the last minute, "stick with that" and possibly change the plan next year.
It was mentioned by Coun. Mark Bennett that council also denied an application for a portable cannabis truck in June, saying it'd be "not in good taste" to approve one truck after denying another. Harland suggested that was an "apples and oranges" comparison.
"I think four days to me, is just a little too much of an ask at the moment, it seems like too much of a slippery slope," Coun. Steve Neil said, with he and Heenan amending the approval to cover just Friday and Saturday. Bennett voted against the amendment.
"That's disappointing, but I understand what their pressures are," Bartlett told Brunswick News, saying the original goal was to help the brewery's event, improve the experience and extend his restaurant's brand. "To bring in the trailer we are for one [additional] day makes it economically difficult, but we're still going to do it."
Bartlett said he is familiar with the issue, with concerns over food trucks being raised at the time of Char & Chowder's original opening three years ago, since the kitchen is contained in a modular container.
"I'm very aware of the sensitivity around that, it goes to charity and competition with other small business. But the thing we have to remember is that we have to provide a lot of food experience in this town, there's more demand than will ever be quenched, at this point," he said. "It can't be a free-for-all, it would have to be managed ... but it should be something we should be looking at."
The Oktoberfest event runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 23. The request involves use of the square, a tent, town washrooms and some additional tables and garbage cans, council heard in August.