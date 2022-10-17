The cold and rainy weather didn’t deter several witches and warlocks from taking to the streets this morning.
Timmins’ first Witches Walk took place today (Oct. 17), departing from the Timmins Native Friendship Centre to raise money and awareness for Timmins and Area Women in Crisis.
The event’s organizer, Jennifer Constant, said the event was inspired by walks in other cities.
“Being a former Indigenous leader, and knowing the issues that impact our community, this seemed like an opportunity to do some good in a fun way," she said.
Timmins and Area Women in Crisis provides support for those leaving domestic violence, with housing support, Indigenous-focused programs, emergency support lines and support for those who have been sexually assaulted.
"Women will face some financial barriers that are unexpected when they are fleeing violence, therefore, these funds allow us to provide some support in those cases," said Julie Norbert, executive director of Timmins and Area Women in Crisis.
"These donations are extremely helpful with providing women with supports that we currently aren’t funded for."
Around 40 people donned their witches hats, carried brooms and let their cloaks fly in the chilly wind for the walk. People who registered were entered into draws for prizes from local businesses and organizations.
The organizers are planning to make this an annual event, and plans for next year’s walk are already in motion.
“We’re looking at scheduling it a little earlier in the month so the odds of having nicer weather are better,” said Constant.
While the costumes and brooms give the event a sense of fun, they’re not necessary.
“Anyone who wants to show support can take part,” said Constant.
People who would like to get involved in future events can reach out to Constant on social media.