Sandy and Bobbi Halldorson live in South Ridge and go regularly to Crew training, located on the south side of Trans-Canada Way across from Rona.
“We only live about a kilometre and a half away, so we want to walk to the gym and then home,” explained Sandy.
The couple walk to 13th Avenue SE, then through the underpass and arrive at the intersection to Trans-Canada Way, where the only legal options for crossing are north to Starbucks or east to Big M Ford.
“Now you are on the north side of Trans-Canada Way,” added Sandy. “They used to have a crosswalk that was functioning at that corner, but they closed it and now have signs that say no pedestrian crossing. The only way to get across is to jaywalk. Sometimes you are waiting 3, 4, 5 minutes until there is a break in traffic, even then, you are running across (four lanes of traffic).”
While the News was talking to the Halldorsons outside Rona, three adults crossed TCW and ended up standing in the middle of the road, which doesn’t have a meridian, to wait for a break in the eastbound traffic after dodging vehicles in the westbound lane. When the Halldorsons come for classes in the late afternoon, around 4 p.m., they say it is nearly impossible to get across TCW because the traffic is too intense. Even when a vehicle stops in one lane to let pedestrians across, the traffic often keeps moving in the other three lanes.
The couple has been calling and emailing the city about the issue since January of this year.
“There was a lack of communication as far as nobody getting back with updates,” stated Bobbi. “They said it’s pretty much impossible to put a crosswalk here (outside Rona) because of all the different accesses to the road. Even crossing, there are people turning both directions on both sides and I get that, I understand that it makes sense that it would be dangerous to try to put one here.”
Given that, the next option was to have the crosswalk reopened at 13 Avenue and TCW.
“Even if they open up that crosswalk. I’m willing to walk along on the side on the grass. That still would be safer,” said Bobbi.
“There is no legal way for anybody on foot to cross, we are actually breaking the law,” Sandy added. “I’m not sure why they are waiting for the dealership to be done. We are kind of frustrated at this point. We’ve been talking to them for over six months.”
Terra Petyshyn, corporate communications specialist with the City of Medicine Hat, wrote by email, “The city has an established process to review crosswalks that is based on current industry standards and best engineering practices. The city reviewed the location and determined that a crosswalk is not recommended along the middle of Trans-Canada Way based on the vehicle volumes (11,000 vehicles per day), as well as numerous access points to the businesses along the road result in many turning vehicles, thus making it a risk to the pedestrians.”
The city shut the crosswalk at the southeast corner of 13th Avenue and TCW several years ago due to a lack of need as pedestrians weren’t using the south side of TCW at that time. Normally, crosswalks are located at road intersections and not driveways, such as near the Rona.
“The corner lot (13th and TCW) is currently being developed and should be complete next year,” added Petyshyn. “With this in mind, the city is prepared to re-establish the 13th Avenue crossing to allow pedestrians to access the south side of TCW once the construction is complete, and may look to install pedestrian facilities along the south side of TCW.”