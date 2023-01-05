Forty-one people from Humboldt and the surrounding district were recognized for their contributions
On Monday, Dec. 19 Hon. Russ Mirasty, Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan joined Humboldt-Watrous MLA Donna Harpauer and Batoche MLA Delbert Kirsch to present the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medals at the Bella Vista Inn in Humboldt. Constituents were recognized for their contributions in the fields of volunteer service, health care, public service, communication, arts, protective services, religion and business/commerce.
Humboldt-Watrous constituents recognized were: