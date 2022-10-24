The race for Midland council has been decided, and five additions will join two second-term councillors for the next four years of its term.
Within the town of 14,292 eligible voters, seven council positions were up for grabs.
The victors were: Catherine MacDonald (2,710 votes), incumbent Beth M. Prost (2,384 votes), Bill Meridis (2,258 votes), incumbent Jim Downer (2,157 votes), Jamie-Lee Ball (2,064 votes), Sheldon East (2,064 votes), and Roberta Bald (1,718 votes).
Cast ballots for those falling shy of the mark were Bob Jeffrey (1,508 votes), Glen Canning (1,477 votes), incumbent Carole McGinn (1,383 votes), Eric Howie Major (1,360 votes), Tom Gardzinski (1,334 votes), Matthew Vaters (1,329 votes), Franco Vatalaro (1,130 votes), Ben Gorski (920 votes), and Rebecca Sernasie (614 votes).
There were 38 ballots spoiled with 95 declined.
Unofficial election results are available on the election page of the Town of Midland website.
Of note, election results entered on election night are unofficial. Election results are declared official by the town clerk as soon as possible following voting day.