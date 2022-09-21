CORNWALL – A delay from the OPP in pricing a new five-year contract for the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry has resulted in a one year extension of the existing contract.
Chief Administrative Officer Tim Simpson explained at the September 20 council meeting that the OPP was delayed in pricing out a new five-year agreement for the Counties.
“We didn’t get notice from the OPP until quite recently and obviously we’re in a lame duck position so we can’t follow the normal [renewal] process,” he explained. “What we’re recommending is a one year extension of the existing contract with all terms and conditions of the existing contract remaining the same.”
Simpson said that with a new council coming in, and a new CAO to be hired by new year, there will be time next year to look at service levels and other matters that are discussed in policing contract renewals.
Council voted for the one year extension.