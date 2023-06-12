My dad had left when I was young so my mom was raising five of us by herself. In 1949, when I was nine years old, she went to the Indian affairs office to apply for welfare or “relief” as it was called back then. Instead, they thought it would be best to send me and my older brother, Marvin, away to residential school. We were the rambunctious ones.
We were brought to the train station in Montreal West. I was actually kind of excited, it felt like an adventure. I had all my things in a box tied with a string cause we couldn’t afford a suitcase.
We rode the CPR train. I remember the wicker seats in the cars - I can still smell it. Whenever I smell wicker now, it brings back those memories.
We were on the train for nine hours. We went through North Bay, Sudbury and a lot of other small towns. They didn’t feed us the whole ride. Then we got to Spanish in Ontario.
When we got to the school, they put us in a gymnasium and split us into the boys and the girls - 50 on each side. There were kids from all over. Cree, Ojibwe, Inuit, Anishinabeg, Mohawk. I was holding on tight to my brother’s pant leg.
They told us we would watch a movie but had to tell us something first.
We saw two boys come up to the front. Their hands were tied behind their back…
*
Ken’ shitewatién:ha rake’níha rohténtion ne ká:ti ake’nisténha akonhà:’ak ionkhiiehià:ron ne wisk niiátion. 1949 shiiohserò:ten’, 9 sha’tewakohseriià:kon ake’nisténha Indian Affairs tsi iehiatónhkhwa’ ia’ekwátho’ wa’ontatshennínionhte’ nahshakotihwíston’ aiakoia’takéhnha’ tóka’ ni “relief” tsi ratina’tónhkhwahkwe iá:ken. Khé:ken, residential school ia’onkhiiaténniehte’ nì:’i tánon’ rakhtsì:’a Marvin. Ionkeniià:tatehkwe.
E’nekèn:ke Tiohtià:ke ohthiio’kéha tsi tekatà:stha’ iaionkhiia’ténhawe’. Kwah se’ kén: ohstón:ha wa’katonhnhà:ren’, tsi ni’ ne ka’ tiohk nón:we ié:ke’s. Akwé:kon o’neróhkwakon waketárion ne akwawen’shòn:’a ahserí:ie’ wa’tékhnerenkte’ ase’kénh iah teiakwakarakwénie’skwe aiakwahní:non’ ne iontahkwenniaráhkhwa. Kè:iahre ne tewa’á:raton anitskwà:ra’ ne ohthiio’kehà:ke ka’seréhtakon. Shé:kon wakéhswas. Nó:nen enwakéhswen othé:nen ne tewa’á:raton ionnià:ton, nè:’e enskehiahrà:seron’.
9 na’kahwistà:’eke’ ohthiio’kehà:ke iakeniia’titákhene. Wa’atiatohetstahkwánion’ ne North Bay, Sudbury, tánon’ é:so ó:ia’ ken’ nikanatá:sa’s. Iah teionkhinón:ten tsi niioháhes. Sok Spanish, Ontario wa’ákwawe’.
Sha’ákwawe’ ne tsi ionterihwaienhstáhkhwa’, tsi iontia’tahkariiohstáhkhwa’ ia’onkhiia’tínionhte’, wa’tionkhinenhrakháhsi’ ne ionkwahsken’rakéhte tánon’ tionathonwí:sen - 50 nihá:ti ne tetsarónhkhwa naká:ti. Tsik nón: nithonenónhseron ne ratiksa’okòn:’a. Cree, Ojibwe, Inuit, Anishinabeg, Kanien’kehá:ka. Iohní:ron watienawà:kon ne rakhtsì:’a raothahsterenhtsherà:ke.
Wa’onkhihró:ri’ tsi eniakwaterò:roke’ ne teióia’ks nek tsi ó:nen’k tsi thé:nen tontié:renhte’ wa’onkhihró:ri’.
Wa’akhí:ken’ tehniksà:’a ohén:ton nontà:ne’. Tehninéntsteren nihsòn:ne…