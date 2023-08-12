Stratfor’s own Lauren Manders placed 17th in the world and second in Canada at the World Triathlon Championships this July in Hamburg, Germany.
Mander’s father was on Team Canada for the triathlon back in 1991. He set the bar and was the Canadian champion (best in Canada) from 90-92. He qualified for Team Canada for a number of years but only competed for them once due to athletes having to fund everything for themselves.
Following in her father’s athletic footsteps, Manders, too, was a star athlete growing up, “I was involved in every sport growing up; my parents enrolled me in pretty much anything just to see what I would be interested in. And I really took two competitive swimming.”
Later, Manders went on to compete and swim for the University of Ottawa swim team, where she excelled in the sport.
Swimming varsity for the University of Ottawa was a dream for Manders, but she soon realized she had hit a wall, “I was burnt out,” she noted, “I had been doing competitive swimming for 10 years at that point. And in university, I trained about 25 hours a week. I just hit a point where I was like, I hate this.”
The triathlon athlete talks openly about her history with burnout and recognizing when to rest, “I think that letting yourself be okay with taking time off when you do get to that point is good, and you should listen to your body and mind.”
Recognizing her need to stay active but mindfully stepping away from swimming when she knew it no longer served her, Manders joined a triathlon team at the University of Ottawa. “It was very clear that swimming wasn't fun for me anymore, but I knew I couldn’t just sit still and do nothing, and sports have been a huge part of my life. Even though I swam my whole life and was in the pool twice a day, I knew I had to find something else I loved, and triathlon just felt like the natural next thing for me.”
“I joined the triathlon team and trained with them for three years,” Manders told the Stratford Times, “I think it was my first year of training with them that I qualified for my first Team Canada competition in 2017. I loved it and was like, ‘This is my sport.’”
Noting her dedication to the sport, the Stratford Intermediate Teacher trains a whopping 12 times each week, twice each day, six days each week, to qualify and compete against the fierce competition, “I'm up at 4:30 in the morning. I'll train before school, teach all day, and then I'll come home and do my second session of training,” she said.
The spirit triathlon means athletes complete a 750-meter swim, which takes about 12 minutes, then move on to participate in a 20 km bike race and, to finish off the race, a 5 km run. Manders notes the sprint-style triathlon is not to be overlooked, “People sometimes underestimate this event, they think it’s just a short event, but the truth is, you’re literally sprinting for over an hour straight, so it’s quite intense.”
The 2023 Sprint & Relay Triathlon World Championships in Hamburg, Germany, individual races were held on Friday, July 14, 2023, and then two days later, Manders was able to participate in the Team relay with other Canadian athletes.
Manders anchored team Canada in the finishing race, which was held on Sunday, July 16; she said about the competition, “So it was a new format that World Triathlon has introduced. It's a really fun, fast and short race,” she continued, “you have four people on the team. It's co-ed, so your male will start, and he'll do a 300-meter swim, 5k bike and then a 1500-meter run, which takes approximately 20 minutes. He will then tag the next female, and then she does the same thing, then male and then female again.”
As a competitive athlete who recognized the importance of finding what your true passions are, Manders wants potential athletes to know there is value in a number of other sports that may not get as much mainstream attention, “Triathlons are a little more niche, so you don't typically hear too much about that. But I'm pretty proud that I can teach full time, train full time and go to so many amazing events; I think it’s pretty cool, and I think it’s a great sport for others to look into.”
Setting goals and challenging yourself is something Manders lives by and something she loves to teach her students at SDSS. She discussed what she believes to be the key to success, “Find something you love and set challenging goals for yourself. I think that can be applied to anything in life, not just sports. I think it's so good to pick something active in your life to set goals for, whether personal, academic, or career goals. I think you should always set challenging goals for yourself so that you can work towards that next step in life.”