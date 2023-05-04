Alternative routes for a new single circuit, 500 kilovolt transmission line between Longwood and Lakeshore transmission stations will be selected by early 2025, said Hydro One’s Vice President of Stakeholders Relations Daniel Levitan, with construction beginning in 2027.
The first part of this process began on March 21 as residents filled the Brunner Community Centre in Thamesville for an open house, as they were in search of plans Hydro One had for the area and how it would personally affect them.
Residents were greeted at the door and if interested in any updates to give their names and email addresses to be put on an extensive contact list as a way to keep people informed. They then took a self-guided tour of the placards set up in the hall and take a look at a large map in the centre of the room which included in the route selection study area which includes Chatham-Kent including Thamesville and the Delaware Nation at Moriviantown, as well as parts of Middlesex, Lambton and Essex counties.
Hydro One hopes to build two transmission lines linking the two transmission stations, with the proposed completion of the first line in 2030. Levitan said Hydro One is in the early stages of planning for the project. The need for a second line will determine after further planning by the Independent Electricity Systems Operator.
There is currently a transmission line between the two stations. Levitan said it would be preferable to follow the path of the first transmission line wherever possible and Hydro One will be in discussion with any individual landowner where the line will be built, in efforts in determine the final route.
The Thamesville open house was the first of five events including Glencoe, Mount Brydges, Comber and Chatham, ending on March 30. Levitan said there would be more opportunities for the public to give its feedback throughout the process. Also this public engagement process will include Indigenous communities, business stakeholders groups, government agencies, municipalities and other interested parties as Hydro One decides on a preferred route.
Electricity demands are expected to quadruple by 2035. To provide comment, any member of the public can call 1-877-345-6799 or email Community.Relations@HydroOne.com.