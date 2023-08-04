NORTH PERTH – At its July 10 meeting, a discussion surrounding the ward boundaries was held on the agenda as a report from the consultants hired to conduct the review were present to report on the first segment of the two-phased project.
“I’m happy to be here tonight to introduce the results from phase one of our council composition and ward boundary review. As a quick refresher, this project was initiated in 2021 when council passed a resolution to retain Watson & Associates Economists Ltd. to lead North Perth through this important project,” said Clerk Lindsay Cline.
At the July 5, 2021 meeting, council had passed a resolution to retain the services of Watson & Associates Economists Ltd. to complete this review. Phase one of the project began in May 2023 with the launch of a page on the municipality’s website as well as a survey on Your Say North Perth.
“The report and recommendations in front of council tonight are the culmination of work led by your expert consultant team over the past couple of months with input from members of our community through various forms of public consultation,” explained Cline.
There were various public engagement tools that were used throughout the phase which included social media, newspaper and radio ads, two in-person public open houses and one virtual open house. Additionally, the online survey was used to collect feedback from the community. As for quantitative statistics for engagement, there were 113 unique visits to the Your Say North Perth project page, with 59 informed participants (those who viewed a video, downloaded a document, contributed to an engagement tool, etc.). There were 23 survey responses and 31 views on the virtual open house video.
The clerk presented consultants Dr. Robert Williams, public affairs consultant, and Jack Ammendolia from Watson & Associates.
“I’m gonna start out talking a little bit about the process – like the clerk mentioned – has been a little bit of a lengthy process. Initially started in 2021, but then we had the municipal election, and continued again after the election,” started Ammendolia.
“The process itself has been multifaceted. We’ve had various ways to engage and do research. We’ve had consultations with this council, interviews with all council members as well as the mayor. We have constant meetings with staff, we’ve had engagement sessions with the public, we’ve had various methods to engage online… Ultimately concluding with the report that council received with some recommendations with regards to phase one.”
He began discussing the first phase and the questions it presented.
“In this first phase, there were a few main questions that we were trying to answer on behalf of council and behalf of your community… One of the main questions that we were trying to answer for council was, ‘What is the right size of council?’ ‘What is the optimal size?’” asked Ammendolia.
“In order to find out what is the optimal size of council we decided that there were some other questions that we had to answer that were going to impact that ultimate question… How should the seats be distributed? We know that there is a mayor, we know that there is no option on how the mayor is elected, but we have a deputy mayor, we have a county councilor, we know that there are some options that Bob (Dr. Williams) will go into, in terms of how those offices can be elected.”
He then continued on reviewing the questions to answer before conducting a ward boundary review, which ultimately ended on what is the optimal number of wards. Ammendolia touched on the engagement received during phase one.
“There were various things that we did. We did have some open house engagement sessions in person. Unfortunately, not super well attended, but that is why we do other things as well, knowing that we don’t want to limit engagement to having to come to a particular place at a particular time. We try to use all the technology and avenues available to us,” he said.
He then went over the quantitative numbers.
“In terms of numbers that we look at for this topic, we feel that is pretty decent engagement to date. And we always find that the engagement gets better once you start talking about the actual wards, and once people see possible lines changed or wards changed. Or some change in the structure, engagement usually gets a little bit better.”
Ammendolia then went into the data received from the survey responses.
“One of the bigger questions we asked was the office of deputy mayor and how that is currently elected. Vast majority, very overwhelming responses to the survey said status quo, or agree with the way the deputy mayor is currently elected.”
Another question they asked was the size of council: “Vast majority thought the size of council at 10 was appropriate for the size of the community,” Ammendolia said. “Again, when we talk about wards versus at-large there’s still a preference for the current system being wards, but we also heard that there might be some opportunity for some change.”
Ammendolia then introduced Dr. Williams to talk about these possible changes.
“What I wanted to just talk about now, in a sense, is how we took this process apart. We know there’s a composition of council that was set back at the restructuring period – 10 members – there was a little bit of tinkering with that early on but there are distinct parts as it happens, each part could be modified. They don’t have to but they could,” explained Williams.
The council composition recommendation by the consultant team was then discussed by Williams as the current council is a 10-member body composed of mayor, deputy mayor, county councillor and ward councillors. The consultant team stated that 10 is the preferred number, but no larger.
The team was seeking direction from council to proceed with phase two of the review. This included the following options for consideration which are the election of the mayor, deputy mayor and county councillor at-large; and the election of up to eight councillors in single-member wards.
The overview of the phase one considerations looked at the election of the deputy mayor, which is currently elected at-large and is consistent with other municipalities in Ontario. Next, the election of the county councillor as it is currently selected by council from one of the elected local councillors. It is a hybrid role that includes both ward and county responsibilities. This means they are “directly elected to serve in one capacity (ward) but indirectly elected to serve in the other (county).”
Finally, the continued use of wards and their magnitudes was the last consideration. North Perth characteristics and resident feedback indicate that the ward system continues to be appropriate, however the current wards are asymmetrical and do not achieve proportional equality.
“There can be scenarios that can result in a reduction of ward councillors based on some of the considerations raised in this phase of the analysis (e.g county councillor method of election) or when constructing wards in phase two of the review,” explained the report.
“The consultant team recommends that North Perth council consider new ward scenarios built around six, seven or eight single-member wards in phase two of this review.”
The next steps for the project include developing these alternative ward boundary options based on council’s direction.
Williams then went on to explain the options for council. If all their recommendations are approved, it would be a maximum 10-member council that consists of up to seven single-member wards, a county councillor and a deputy mayor, both elected at-large, as well as a mayor. If a county councillor continued to be selected from councillor there would be a maximum of a 10-member council (up to eight single-member wards, county councillor selected from council and elected at-large deputy mayor and mayor).
Lastly, Williams explained that if council does not want single-member symmetrical wards it could impact council composition/number of wards and more analysis would have to be completed dependent on council’s desired configurations.
It was recommended that council receive the report and recommendations as the consultation team looked for direction to continue their work. Council passed their recommendation. The consultant team was seeking to proceed with phase two of the review.
This includes the following options for consideration during the next phase, which are: the election of the mayor, county councillor and deputy mayor at-large; and the election of up to eight councillors in single-member wards. Additionally, following council’s direction, next steps will include further public consultation as part of phase two of the project, which is anticipated to be undertaken in late summer/early fall of this year. Then, final options and phase two will be presented to council in November 2023.