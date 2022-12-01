A Stettler county ratepayer had one of his two requests granted: a tax penalty was waived by county council, but the ratepayer must pay the outstanding tax bill. The decision, including details of a tax payment mistake, was discussed at the Nov. 15 regular meeting of council.
Councillors heard a request for tax forgiveness from a Stettler county property owner, who explained he thought he paid his property tax bill but due to a mistake within the county’s system it turned out he hadn’t paid the entire bill.
Tax Clerk Sharon Larsen read the ratepayer’s letter, which had the name and contact information redacted.
“Last Oct. 2021 I walked into your county office and asked how much I owed for property taxes,” stated the letter received by the county on Oct. 27.
“I was told an amount and I paid the amount in full on the spot.”
The ratepayer stated he returned this year to once again pay his tax bill and was told by county staff that he owed current taxes plus some unpaid taxes and a late penalty.
“After some discussion with your staff I was able to find out someone had made an online payment to the wrong account i.e. my tax roll account and that the total I had been given in 2021 had been reduced to the amount stated because of this credit of which, at the time, I had no knowledge of whatsoever,” stated the ratepayer.
The ratepayer requested the outstanding taxes plus the penalty applied to them, a total of $553.61, be waived.
Larsen stated that upon investigation it was revealed an unrelated ratepayer made an online payment and used the wrong tax roll number, which was then erroneously applied to this fellow’s account. After the mistake was discovered county staff tried to get ahold of the fellow using contact information they had on file, which later turned out to be out of date.
Reeve Larry Clarke asked if the ratepayer in question provided updated information after the 2022 tax bills were mailed to which Larsen answered yes, he came into the county office in July.
Coun. Ernie Gendre stated that if the payment went to the wrong account, then someone else’s account should have come up short. Larsen answered a problem like that usually isn’t noticed until the actual property owner notices as it’s not something that shows up right away with staff searches.
Larsen noted councillors had three options, including granting the request to waive the entire amount, waiving only the late penalty or standing by the entire bill.
Coun. Les Stulberg stated he felt wrong addresses don’t really matter because every property owner knows they owe taxes. However, this person did appear in person and the mistake wasn’t his so Stulberg proposed option #2, waiving the late fees but standing by the property taxes owing.
Coun. Justin Stevens stated that if your property tax bill is suddenly cut in half people should know there is a problem, especially with a property tax bill that has been very consistent in the past.
Coun. James Nibourg stated most property owners know exactly what their property tax bill is every year and while the county did make a mistake and while councillors could have the penalty removed the tax bill itself should be paid.
Coun. Gendre suggested that it’s very unusual to see your tax bill go down, suggesting a problem somewhere.
Reeve Clarke agreed with the other councillors that the tax bill should be paid with the penalty waived, but he acknowledged he could see how the mistake occurred.
Councillors unanimously approved waiving the late penalties applied to tax roll 715900 with the expectation the outstanding tax bill is to be paid.