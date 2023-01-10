King Bagel is continuing to expand.
Opening on July 9 of last year, January marks six months of operation for the small business located downtown on Sixth Avenue SE between Second and Third streets.
“In September of 2021 we took over this lease and we spent the next 10 months renovating it,” said co-owner and head baker Christien Ellis.
Ellis worked at the hospital for about seven years and started baking as a personal project until he realized the business potential and began selling at farmer’s markets.
There are two other co-owners, Addison Mohns and Tye Komistek, in addition to Ellis. Mohns is responsible for dairy and creates all the cream cheeses and sauces King Bagel uses. Komistek is responsible for administration, financing and design.
“One of best things about our whole group of people,” stated Ellis, “is that we are mostly siblings, or friends for a decade or more,” said Ellis. “We are a really close-knit group and it’s a big strength for us.”
Both Co-op grocery locations in Medicine Hat are now stocking bagels and cream cheese made at King Bagel. The cream cheese is currently in the deli but will soon be a permanent fixture next to the Philadelphia products, making it easy to shop local.
King Bagel also has a production facility near to the retail location.
“We are in the process of getting that place ready. There’s some work to do to get it where we need it,” said Ellis.
General manager Kieran Carlson handles marketing, customer service and corporate sales. He’s been friends with Mohns for many years and hopped on board in August.
“Up until the winter it was getting the name out there, but busier by the day in store,” said Carlson. “When we had that first cold snap nobody came in. It was a bit of a panic day. In response to that, back in November, we introduced our mobile lunch program.”
King Bagel makes various lunch items, such as sandwiches or bagels with cream cheese, and puts them on a platter to take around to local businesses.
“Coming into the new year, we’ve had outstanding response,” Carlson said. “It’s really cool to see.”
They also provide hot lunches for schools and a catering service. The big sellers are the sandwiches, such as clubhouse or roast beef, for the downtown lunch crowds.
The employee base is increasing after recently hiring a part-time baker.
“As we are growing, we will need more bakers. We are getting to the point where we have to separate the two (wholesale and retail),” explained Ellis.
“Downtown is growing and we want to be a part of that,” said Carlson. “It’s a great place to be.”