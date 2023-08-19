The City of Greater Sudbury has no strategy to address the absence of toilet facilities overnight in the downtown core, says a city spokesperson.
The statement from the city was prompted by renewed attention to the lack of sanitation services for the city’s homeless population in the downtown area.
An advocate and former outreach worker will be holding a rally and information session at Ton Davies Square 9 a.m. Monday to draw attention to the need for overnight public washroom access and more shelter space for men in the city.
Access to sanitation and shelter are basic human rights and a matter of human dignity, said rally organizer Brittany Laurie, who has not been the only person to voice a concern over the situation.
Downtown businesses and people who work with the homeless and those struggling with substance misuse disorders have shared similar concerns with the media and the city.
Human feces and urine in alleyways and near buildings have become a regular occurrence in the city centre. Laurie and those that provide support services for the population say that’s due to the lack of overnight toilet facilities for the downtown population.
In response to the need for 24/7 access to toilet facilities, Sacha Novack, communications and engagement adviser at the city, provided The Sudbury Star with a list of downtown locations that provide public washroom and water access downtown.
“We understand that it can be difficult to find public access to washrooms, and we created the attached document to share with community partners,” Novack said in an email to The Star.
“When required, the city cleans up areas in the downtown.”
The downtown facilities that offer public access to washroom facilities and water during the day include:
- the Samaritan Centre (1 p.m. – 4 p.m.);
- Elgin Street Mission (8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday to Friday),
- Blue Door Soup Kitchen (11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday to Friday);
- Elgin Street Mission (5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m./5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday to Sunday);
- Elm Place (9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday/Sunday but no water access);
- Sudbury Arena (24/7 water access only);
- Mackenzie Street library (9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday/ 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday/ 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday);
- Tom Davies Square (8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday to Friday);
- SACY Youth Drop-in (11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday for youth under 25 only).
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
Twitter: @SudburyStar