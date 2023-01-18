Bonnie Clark, Peterborough County warden and deputy mayor of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, has been appointed 2023 vice-chair of the Eastern Ontario Wardens Caucus (EOWC) following the group’s annual inaugural two-day meeting last week.
During the meeting, which took place Thursday and Friday, Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon was also appointed to serve as EOWC’s 2023 chair.
Both Clark and Emon were appointed by acclamation.
EOWC is made up of the heads of council of 13 upper and single-tier municipalities throughout rural eastern Ontario. Spanning an area of nearly 50,000 square kilometres, from Northumberland County to Quebec’s border, EOWC acts to support and advocate on behalf of 103 municipalities, representing around 800,000 residents.
“As the new vice-chair, I already see the impressive value that the EOWC brings to the table on behalf of municipalities and our residents,” Clark stated in a release.
“I look forward to using my experience to champion EOWC’s priorities alongside Chair Emon, our caucus colleagues and staff.”
Clark, who was acclaimed as Otonabee-South Monaghan’s deputy mayor in the Oct. 24 municipal election, was sworn in as the county’s 126th warden in early December. She received the lone nomination to replace the county’s longest serving warden, J Murray Jones.
Clark entered municipal politics two decades ago as a township for what was then Otonabee Township. She then served as deputy mayor of the amalgamated Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. Clark has served county council since 2018.
Clark previously acted as chair of the Otonabee Region Conservation Authority and Peterborough Housing Corporation.
Belonging to a proud farming family, Clark worked as a registered nurse for 28 years. She aims to “encourage collaboration with public, private and community organizations for the benefit of all people,” according to Monday’s press release from EOWC.
Emon, EOWC’s newly appointed chair, also serves as the reeve of the Town of Renfrew. He previously served as the mayor of Greater Madawaska Township, For more than 20 years, Emon has “served his communities with a focus on people and economic development,” according to the news release.
“It is an honour to sit on the Caucus once again and be appointed as the 2023 Chair. The EOWC has a strong track record of working together effectively on behalf of rural eastern Ontario and its communities,” stated Emon. “I look forward to the year ahead where we will continue to advance the region’s priorities.”
Born and raised in the Ottawa Valley, Emon attended Renfrew Collegiate Institute before going on to graduate from the University of Windsor with a bachelor’s degree in social work.
During EOWC’s inaugural 2023 meeting, the organization met with federal and provincial Parliament members from across eastern Ontario, along with the provincial government’s association of housing, to discuss shared priorities surrounding EOWC’s ‘7 in 7’ regional housing plan, broadband connection, economic development and other issues.
For the initial months of 2023, EOWC plans to “stay the course” on last year’s priorities. “This will inform advocacy during EOWC’s delegation meetings at the 2023 Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Conference,” being held Jan. 22 to 24 in Toronto.
The caucus plans to re-evaluate its strategic plan and priorities during the priority-setting EOWC meeting being held in March.
Going into 2023, EOWC has identified attainable and affordable housing, health care, human resources, Ontario Health Team’s governance and structure as its priorities.
EOWC aims to speak with a “united voice to champion regional municipal priorities and work with government, business leaders, media and the public,” as part of its mandate, according to the release.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.