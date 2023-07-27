A public meeting was recently held for a property at 440 Fifth Ave. in Port McNicoll, featuring an interesting component to the zoning bylaw amendment due to its small size.
The meeting was to discuss rezoning to permit a dwelling unit on a non-serviced municipal sanitary sewer system property, as well as to permit a dwelling unit with a minimum gross floor area of 23 square metres (266 square feet).
Tay zoning bylaws from 2000 require a minimum gross floor area of 93 square metres for the Village Residential Exception R2* zone, over a third larger than the proposed dwelling floor plan that was presented to council.
As stated by property owner Mike Guerra during the meeting, the proposed building would differ from mobile homes or the commonly perceived tiny home due to the overall cost and other aspects.
"I don’t like to call it a tiny home," said Guerra, "because it’s not the type that sits on wheels and whatnot. Those you can buy for $30,000 or $40,000; this is going to cost probably four times that. It has a concrete foundation, it’s done well."
Coun. Paul Raymond pointed out that the unusually small footprint might not be as unusual in the future for the area.
“As council’s aware, myself and Coun. Larmand have been investigating tiny homes,” said Raymond. “If we decide to go ahead on a regular basis with tiny homes, this is the kind of environment that you’re looking at as far as square footage is concerned.
“Although it does seem as if it’s small compared to the traditional type of home that we’re all used to and grew up with, these are in fact becoming a reality now and they’re starting to show up all over the place,” Raymond added with Guerra nodding in agreement.
“And as long as (they’re) built to standards and safety, I personally don’t see any issues with it,” stated Raymond. “At least, nobody’s raised any flags and they’re going up in Halifax and Southern Ontario.”
As per Halifax building permits, a tiny home is a house that is considered smaller than 30 square metres approximately.
Other concerns shared by council were directed to the potential for mandatory connection to municipal services if future water and sewage were to be built in that area, as with all new builds in the township; staff replied that letters would be issued to affected property owners in such an instance. With no further questions from the public or council, meeting chair Deputy Mayor Barry Norris asked that members of the public wanting to comment further on the proposed bylaw could provide written letters to the planning and development services division by email or fax.
Earlier this year, Tay council heard from the Tiny Town Association initiative with a presentation on what a tiny home complex could provide for a municipality, with Raymond reiterating his intent to have tiny homes in his focus for the township’s future.
Tay council meets for regular council meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month. Archives and livestreams of council meetings are available through the Tay Township YouTube channel.
Further information including council’s agenda can be found on the Tay Township website.