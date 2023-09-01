When it comes to the electoral system and civic engagement, Emma Fineblit, executive director of Acorn Family Place, thinks the focus on community leadership of her organization, and others, can translate into participation in the upcoming election.
“We know that there are a lot of barriers for folks to participate, whether it's because they don't have citizenship, the proper ID, maybe they don't know the information about voting. Maybe they've had bad experiences with government systems in the past and are disillusioned by the system. Of course, it's people's choice whether they want to participate or not. But we want to be part of alleviating some of those barriers and enabling people.”
In the 2019 Manitoba provincial election, voter turnout was just over 55 per cent. In Winnipeg’s recent civic election, just 37 per cent of eligible voters made it to the polls.
Marisolle Negash, personal development facilitator at Acorn, has been working on programming for the upcoming provincial election. She wants to offer education sessions in a low-pressure situation on topics including voting myths and navigating the Canadian voting system.
“Following up with that, we would set up kind of like a mock ballot, essentially, just so people can be familiar with what to expect if they were to choose to vote what that process is and familiarizing themselves with that,” said Negash.
Acorn Family Place is located in the Crossways in Common, so they also focus on letting people know that Crossways is a polling station. Negash says Acorn will share more details on this programming through Facebook, word of mouth and handbills. (This is also Acorn’s 25th anniversary with a series of celebrations starting Sept. 11 and a grand Uinale including food and prizes on Sept. 15.)
Better Manitoba is a local non-partisan group that is also focusing on engaging and informing voters.
From now until the election, the group meets every Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Good Will Social Club. The invitation is open to everyone to come collaborate on positive change.
Les Scott has been attending the meetings regularly and says their numbers have reached twenty each week and climbing. “There’s mainly people from the West End, West Broadway and Wolseley” he said, “But people from farther afield are joining and contributing to a great flow of ideas.” Shawn Kettner, also a member, says issues like climate change, affordable and accessible housing, healthcare, public education, childcare and addressing inequality through wealth distribution have been the focus in group brainstorms for the Better Manitoba platform.
“Better Manitoba is looking at the things that give us hope for our communities,” she said. “What happens if we get together and start dreaming and planning and organizing to make things better, to figure out how to really take care of each other and our communities?” And of course, at the heart of all of this is respecting Indigenous rights and jurisdictions and developing a real government to government approach to governance in our province.”
Every Wednesday, Better Manitoba is working to hold politicians accountable and inspire people to vote until this year’s election on Oct. 3. The group has a website (Better Manitoba 2023) and can be found on social media @BetterManitoba.
“It is so important that everybody engage, take the time to find out what's going on in this election because it does affect each and every one of us,” said Kettner.