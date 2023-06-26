With a campaign centred on an open letter, an anonymous group of Kanehsata’kehró:non has made waves across the country with concerns about G&R Recycling, land grabbing, and a climate of fear in Kanesatake rippling through mainstream media outlets and the halls of Parliament Hill.
Last week’s Q&A with one of its members, “Pink,” covered the group’s goals, challenges, and some of its demands.
Here is the continuation of that interview.
Are there any people involved in any of these systems that you described as corrupt, whether the government or the band council, whom you view as potential allies in this situation?
I think you answered your question. They’re corrupt. This is a system that’s controlled by invisible hands – people we don’t know, people we don’t see, and there are people who are puppets who speak on their behalf. I don’t think there are any allies in any of those systems. I think the only thing to do is shame the government and shame them internationally as well. Shame them nationally. I think sometimes that’s the only thing that works. Whether that’s going to produce a long-term sense of safety and justice, I don’t know. I wish I knew.
It sounds like there is a tension between an ideal resolution arising from the community and what you perceive as a need to involve external actors. How do you reconcile that?
It’s always difficult when you think about how perhaps 50 percent of the community is involved in this. It’s not going to be easy. We may never find a solution. We may never get back to safety. But I think people who will come from the outside need to educate themselves first on what’s been happening in the last 300 years, what’s happened during 1990 and afterwards.
It’s been a violent history that we’ve had since 1990. There are people who remain traumatized by that, and they’re re-traumatized by what’s going on here. We have people who just continue to be jerks on the road, firing their guns off.
We’re supposed to be safe in our homes, right? We’re supposed to be a collective and work together. But we have not been a collective and worked together in decades. We never have.
There are always backdoor meetings, which people get fed up and angry over. We have corruption everywhere we look. So it just feels like we do not matter. We are dispensable people, and those Mohawks who are working with government are the ones who benefit the most.
I don’t know what the solution is. I think the media has played an important role in exposing some of the corruption, but it needs to continue. This is not a story that blows in one day and goes out the other. This is a long-term situation that we’ve been dealing with. And I think that it’s not just the Liberals but the Parti Quebecois, the CAQ, the Conservatives.
All those things that Indigenous people are dealing with in general, it gets magnified in a small community like Kanesatake because we have been abandoned. It’s really unfortunate such a beautiful community with such a history of resistance is now turning the violence inwards.
It’s always been like that, but it just seems like it has accelerated since the pandemic.
Is it difficult trying to pursue this while being anonymous?
Being anonymous seems to be very sensational, especially for the media. Usually everybody’s ready and willing to put each other down publicly with the media, and the fact that we have decided to go anonymous is because we want to protect our families. We want to protect our homes.
I think by being anonymous it caught people’s attention. I find it a really sad reflection on society that they would only pay attention if someone is anonymous. Because they know it’s a dangerous situation, they see we are more free to talk when we’re anonymous. And hopefully that will help. But it wasn’t our first choice.
You estimated offhand – I don’t know if it was a hyperbole or not – that perhaps 50 percent of people are involved in the issues you’re talking about. In what sense?
They’re working, they’re being paid, they’ve benefitted. They’re from that side that doesn’t see anything wrong with what’s going on in the community. There are a lot of people who have marijuana shops, I think, that are not associated with organized crime – there’s a handful of them. There are individuals, but I would say there are a lot of non-Indigenous people who are employed as well, and nobody sees a problem with that.
The youth see that the norm that gets rewarded is working in a marijuana shop, riding around on four-wheelers, getting paid to be whatever for these people who are backed by organized crime – that’s the role modelling that goes on here.
I think if they want to criticize anything they’re free to do so, but they should also hold a mirror up and say, well, what makes you Mohawk then? What is it that you feel you’re supporting as part of your identity? Because destruction of the Earth, destruction of the land that denies future generations from enjoying that land?
That’s not being Onkwehón:we. That’s not Mohawk.
G&R has been the headline issue, but concerns like security and land grabbing are also a significant part of your letter. Is there a risk in your mind of certain issues being conflated?
I think there are different issues at play. There are so many. It’s been going on for so long. Like an octopus, it’s just sort of branched out.
I think that the G&R issue, a concern is that the Gabriel brothers do not benefit economically again, that their land should be seized and taken away from them, and they should not be paid off for that, that the federal and provincial government do clean it up. My question is where it’s going to go.
But also all those construction companies that brought raw sewage, brought carcinogens into this community should have to pay as well. They should be exposed for contributing to this problem.
The focus, I think, really, is systemic racism that has allowed, encouraged, and nurtured this kind of corruption to grow into what it’s become today, which is a big monster that nobody knows how to deal with right now.
It would be nice if they saw the whole issue as being one because it’s really the same players involved in a lot of stuff.
Do you believe the government has the tools required to put an end to land grabbing?
Having the tools and having the will to do so are two different things. There has to be a will. There has to be good faith. I think there are other people who have complained about the land grabbing and the government’s kind of like, well, it’s your problem.
I don’t think they have the will. They might possess the tools, whatever those might be. They do have human rights obligations that they have not upheld here.
So the tools, again, come from an international, independent inquiry, because the government itself cannot investigate itself. That’s a conflict of interest.
It’s a conflict of interest for the band council. It’s a conflict of interest for the Gabriel brothers to be involved in any solutions. They’ve lost that right.
Have you determined the next step in terms of keeping the momentum toward the goal of an independent investigation?
Just keep the campaign pressure up. Hopefully there will be journalists who will continue to expose the truth and what’s happening. I just hope it doesn’t go sideways and they decide all Mohawks are criminals, and all Mohawks are responsible for this, and Mohawks don’t deserve to control their land.
I hope that doesn’t come out because we have been public enemy number one since 1990. And we’ve all been painted with the same brush. That’s not right.
Whatever the next steps are, in regards to the campaign, it’s just to keep putting pressure on the government, even during the summer. Because we are living within a lawless community. And there’s no one to help us. So we need to keep the pressure up. We want more peace and we want security.
Do you feel the campaign has had any influence on the way Kanehsata’kehró:non are thinking about these things?
I think a lot of people are being very emotional about stuff. It’s like, well, he has land, he took land, so I should be allowed to take land. And so that attitude is still there; it’s still very strong. And I don’t know that’s ever going to change because there’s no leadership in the band council. They’re defending these kinds of people. In fact they’re supporting these kinds of people.
We’re a nation that has been in survival mode for so long that this next generation coming up doesn’t understand why things are the way they are, and so you have many different kinds of people within the community who don’t see that outside help is warranted or necessary.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.