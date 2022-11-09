If you’ve ever wanted to make your own maple syrup, the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre will show you for about the cost of a bottle of the delicious product.
Hosted by the Wye Marsh Sap Suckers volunteer group, an introductory workshop from sap to sweetwater to syrup will be taking place at 16160 Hwy. 12 E. in Midland this Saturday, November 12 from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.
An in-house presentation by the group will teach registrants the history of sugar maple tree tapping, along with the general science to produce syrup from tree sap. Tips, techniques, and best practices will also be provided, concluding with a tour of the Wye Marsh Sugar Shack and maple trees.
Maintaining the sugar shack are the Sap Suckers, who are responsible for every part of the maple syrup production process, including tapping the trees, collecting the sap, and distillation for the final product.
Pre-registration for the maple syrup workshop ends on Wednesday, November 9. Cost to attend the event is $12 for the age 12-and-up participants.
Registration information will be provided through the Wye Marsh website. For further assistance, please contact 705-526-7809 or events@wyemarsh.com.