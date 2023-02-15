Schools are not just utilized to produce an academic mind in their students, with other important critical skills also taught within their walls. One of the teachers that is helping to provide education within the fine arts at Dr. Hamman School is Kimberly Wright, a Kindergarten and learning support teacher.
“We are doing an all encompassing fine arts program,” said Wright. “Students have their choice of choir for Grades 1 through 5, art club for Grades 1 through 5, and then Grade 4 and 5 students can also be part of a drama production. Kids in Grade 1 to 5, they can be in multiple groups, they can be in choir and they can also be in our club, and the drama production is just for students in Grade 4 and 5.”
Wright then proceeded to go into detail about what each fine art program offers to the students.
“Choir, we meet twice a week and we go through the songs. We are also working on ‘O Canada’ because we are going to sing ‘O Canada’ at the Lethbridge Hurricanes game in March. Art club, the students are currently learning about perspective. Students from Grade 1 to 5 do the same projects, just how hard it is based on their level and how much experience they have with art. Then the drama production was actually written by Corey Makoloski, he’s a learning support teacher, and a Grade 5 teacher here at the school. It’s about fairytales characters, and so the kids meet multiple times a week to do their scenes. They are making their own backdrop, and they are going to perform it in April. In April we’re going to have a giant fine arts showcase. There will be an art gallery area so that parents, families, and community members can come see the art that students have done. Then the choir will perform, and then we will end the show with the play being performed.”
Wright also discussed what led to the creation of these after school programs.
“Fine arts is part of our curriculum so it’s something that we do in every classroom but we just want to give kids the opportunity for a little bit more exposure outside their school day,” said Wright. “We’ve always had a choir here at Dr. Hammond, and last year as a staff we decided to expand that. We have lots of talented staff members who are very well known in the world of theatre and the world of art, and so they really wanted to share those gifts and talents with the kids. Just do a little bit more of an in-depth study into drama, art, and music.”
Finally Wright responded if these after school programs will any future expansion before providing a breakdown of how many students are in each program.
“I definitely think there will be,” said Wright. “This is kind of our pilot year. We’re just starting, but we had a lot of success already. I can imagine next year we’ll offer the same programs, and most likely expand them. We love to collaborate with the community. Jocelyn Steinborn who helps with art club and drama, she is actually involved in Taber Players. It would be great to get some of those community connections going next year as well in art club. There are 60 kids in art club, we have between 50 and 60 in choir, and I think there’s about 20 total doing drama. Drama’s a little bit different because it’s limited to just students in Grade 4 and 5 so that narrows down there number a little bit.”