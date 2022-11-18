NORTH PERTH – The Nov. 14 North Perth municipal council meeting was bittersweet for many, as it was the last council meeting for two long-time councillors, Julie Behrns and Terry Seiler.
“Both Councillor and former Mayor, Julie Behrns, and Councillor Terry Seiler have been engaged for a rather long time in the community’s activities and interests, and I’m sure that will continue in new and different ways,” opened Mayor Todd Kasenberg.
Councillor Seiler was first elected to council in the year 2000. Prior to this, he was a volunteer firefighter for 25 years in North Perth.
“North Perth is certainly better off to have you in it,” expressed Coun. Matt Richardson, who said a few words about Seiler and his service.
Seiler then reminisced about his 22 years on North Perth council, remembering the many notable projects he was involved in, and got teary-eyed when thanking his family.
Next, Kasenberg talked about Coun. Behrns’ legacy in municipal politics. She was elected for the first time in 1994, and aided in the amalgamation of North Perth. She served as the longest-running female Warden of Perth County.
From 2010 to 2018, Behrns served as the first female mayor in North Perth.
Deputy Mayor Doug Kellum then said a few words regarding Behrns’ service to the community and their friendship.
“A leader for me, and a mentor forever,” explained Kellum.
Behrns went on to thank Kasenberg and Kellum for their tributes. She discussed her role model, Queen Elizabeth II, and her years on both Perth County and North Perth council.
“The prospect of building a community we all want to live in, guided by the personal characteristics of the kind of person you want living in that community. When you bring the sincerest intent to work together for the betterment of your community, all things are possible,” finished Behrns. She expressed her deepest gratitude for her family and community, while holding back tears.
She then received a standing ovation from all present in the council chambers.
This was the last meeting of the previous council that served from 2018 to 2022. The inaugural meeting for the incoming council will be held Monday, Nov. 21.