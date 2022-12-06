WOODSTOCK – Officials who oversee a public housing complex where a man was fatally stabbed are beefing up security for tenants in the wake of the homicide, this city's first in six years.
Paul Gerard Fitzgerald, 56, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of John Russell Foster, 59, who died in hospital after he was found with stab wounds at 161 Fyfe Ave., in Woodstock, shortly after 2 a.m. last Tuesday.
Oxford County, which owns the apartment complex, already had begun the process to install additional security cameras in the building before the stabbing, Kelly Black, the county’s director of human services, wrote in an emailed statement.
“Human services staff is also looking into additional hours/availability for security staff over the coming month to provide an added measure of security for tenants,” she wrote.
Foster and Fitzgerald lived a few doors apart on the building’s second floor, The Free Press has learned, and police acknowledge the two knew one another, but would not be more specific.
There “was a relationship between the victim and the accused, but at this point in the investigation we cannot confirm what that relationship looked like,” Const. Shaylyn Jackson wrote in an email.
Woodstock police were still at the building early this week, as the investigation into the city’s first homicide since 2016 continued.
Asked whether there’d been any complaints about the two men, Black indicated the county can’t comment on complaints about a specific tenant “due to confidentially requirements.”
“We can tell you that when complaints are brought to staff’s attention, the situation is addressed with the intention to resolve the matter,” she wrote.
Fitzgerald, who remains in custody, appeared briefly in court by video on Monday. He is working on getting a lawyer, the court heard, and is to appear back in court on Dec. 14.
A painter and handyman, Foster was a father of three and the youngest of eight children, according to his obituary. A visitation will be held in Woodstock at 10 a.m. on Thursday, followed by a memorial service.
