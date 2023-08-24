Watch what you put down the drain. A bylaw created in 2002 to set standards for what residents and businesses were allowed to put into the sewage system was amended at the August 16 town council meeting.
Shelley Terry, the general manager of municipal services, spoke to council about the bylaw, suggesting some amendments to make the bylaw enforceable.
Terry says there are four main areas they would like to address with fines: the disposal of fats, oils, and grease into the sanitary system; the disposal of silt into the system; tampering with Town Water Infrastructure (including water meters and fire hydrants); and discharging unauthorized fluids into the sanitary system.
Councillor Tom McGee raised concerns that some people might be upset that there is suddenly a fine for something they’ve been doing all along. He says he worried that if people were unaware it was an issue they would feel it was unjustified to now be charged fines.
Terry explained that those who were guilty of abusing the sanitary system were issued warnings from the Town. Unfortunately, with no fines or enforcement guidelines in the bylaw, they couldn’t take it beyond a warning.
With the suggested changes, the Town would now be able to issue a warning first and then follow up with a fine.
She says until this point, the Town has been responsible for the remediation costs of any issues that have arisen from improper dumping in the sewage system.
Some of the new fines will include a first offence penalty of $100 for conducting recreational activities which may result in contact with water contained in the storm water management facilities of the Town and a first offence penalty of $1,000 for failure to install grease, oil, and sand separator/interceptor in a garage, gasoline service station, and vehicle/equipment washing areas and establishments.
Terry says older infrastructure in some buildings will be grandfathered in, but as upgrades are required, they will need to meet the current standards of the utility bylaw.