And the sign says “Our Door is Open to Everyone.”
Those are the words that surround a heart bursting with the rainbow-hued colours that represent the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.
A joint project between the CK Gay Pride Association and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, some 1,000 signs have been created and are now available free of charge for Pride allies to post in their homes or business to mark Pride Week and beyond.
According to a media release from the association and Chatham-Kent, the seed for the sign campaign was sown by Joel Emery, fund development and administrative co-ordinator of the Alzheimer Society of Chatham-Kent.
To mark CK Pride Week in 2022, Emery posted a queer-friendly sign at the entrance to the society's Chatham office to let all members of the community know they are "welcomed, respected and encouraged."
Emery's vision has now been brought to life by way of a collaboration between Chatham-Kent and CKGPA, with both organizations approving and adopting a design crafted by Emery that's ready to be shared with the world.
The press release indicates the time is ripe for the sign campaign with respect to the "rise in hate" towards 2SLGBTQIA+ persons, making it an "opportune time to allow businesses and residents to display their solidarity with this community in a unified way."
Rebecca Haskell-Thomas, co-ordinator of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice for Chatham-Kent, said the municipality is proud to take part in the initiative to promote inclusion.
"It is important to us that everyone in our community feel safe, welcomed, and respected," Haskell-Thomas said, adding it's vital that "everyone work together."
An explanatory brochure will be distributed with the sign detailing its significance, as well as information about available resources and how to be a good ally.
Nathan Dawthorne, CKGPA vice-president, said CK Pride welcomes the initiative as part of a wider movement of anti-oppression work of "learning and unlearning, recognizing how words matter, and honouring the right to self-determination over one's body, desires and needs."
Those interested in obtaining a sign are invited to e-mail CK Pride at info@ckpride.com or visit any Chatham-Kent Municipal Service Centre.
CK Pride Week begins Aug. 11 with a flag raising at the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre. The annual Pride Parade will be held in Chatham Aug. 12. It starts at 11 a.m. at the C-K Civic Centre and winds down King Street to Sons of Kent.
Pride Fest will begin there at noon and running to 3 p.m. A host of activities are planned for both children and adults, including a foam fest machine activity, deejays, face painting, vendors and more.
Further details can be found online.