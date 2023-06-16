WALKERTON – Ikendale Farms, located just west of Walkerton on Concession Road 2, is presently operated by third generation dairy farmers, brothers and partners Tyler and Chris Kuntz, along with their wives.
Tyler explained that his grandfather, Eugene Kuntz, who started the operation in 1951 with his wife Helen, still comes to the farm three or four times a week even though he’s 93.
Tyler explained that the family could have divided things up and run smaller farms, but said, “We all get along, and we work well together as a family.” Running one large dairy operation means efficiencies of scale, he said.
When it comes to Ikendale Farms, the scale is large. There are 400 milking cows at any given time, with around 850 total livestock including calves right on up to mature cows.
There are a number of barns in addition to the main one where cows are milked – one where cows have their calves, another where sick cows are kept, and separate areas for calves depending on their age, so they can be fed properly.
Tyler said it takes at least 1,000 acres for a dairy herd of 400, to be able to grow enough food, and have enough land for the manure.
“We do all our own crop work,” Tyler said. In addition to the 1,000 acres they own, they crop an additional 600 acres.
Ikendale Farms wasn’t always just dairy. Until around 2005, they had beef, too, but decided to go all dairy.
Tyler, who was on the Bruce County Milk Committee for 10 years and chaired it for four years, speaks highly of the quota system, saying, “I wouldn’t dairy farm without supply management. The system’s not perfect but it’s pretty good. Without it, I couldn’t handle the stress and uncertainty.” The uncertainty is one of the reasons they moved away from beef farming.
A dairy farmer has a huge investment, Tyler said. The quota system means producing the same amount of milk every day. A calf is born, and a cow dies or is shipped every day. It’s a stable and predictable cycle of life. He said he’d like to be back on the milk committee, but right now his children are involved in sports and he enjoys coaching. And the farm is always busy. He leaves the door open for further involvement once his children are older.
Supply management has worked well for three generations of owners of Ikendale Farms, and things are looking good for the next generation.
“The system works,” Tyler said.