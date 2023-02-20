A cheddar cheese sold at some of Canada's most popular grocery stores is being recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) posted a notice on its website Saturday that Maple Dale Cheese Co. is recalling its 1 year old Cheddar, as it may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.
The best before date is August 23.
It is important for consumers to take these warnings seriously and take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their families.
Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause serious illness, particularly in vulnerable populations such as young children, the elderly, and pregnant women. Symptoms of Listeria infection can include fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea or vomiting.
If you have purchased cheddar cheese from any of the stores involved in the recall, it is important to check the recall notice and follow the instructions provided. This may include returning the product to the store for a refund or disposing of it safely.
If you believe you may have consumed contaminated cheese and are experiencing symptoms of Listeria infection, it is important to seek medical attention right away. Your healthcare provider can provide guidance on appropriate treatment and help to ensure a full recovery.
The CFIA said contaminated products may not look or smell spoiled but can still make those who consume them sick.
Summary
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Maple Dale Cheese Co.
1 year old cheddar
235 g
6 23164 22235 6
Codes:
VAT# 211227 BEST BEFORE 23AU21;
VAT# 211197 BEST BEFORE 23AU21
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.
The recalled product has been sold in Ontario.