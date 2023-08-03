A Woodstock politician has withdrawn his motion asking city council colleague to oppose the possible opening of a supervised drug-use site in the city to allow more community input, municipal officials say.
Coun. Mark Schadenberg's motion proposed that politicians indicate they did not support a supervised drug-use site site in Woodstock to "prevent unnecessary time and effort on any ongoing exploration and consideration" by Southwestern Public Health, the health unit overseeing Oxford and Elgin counties. The motion was slated to be debated on Aug. 10.
In a statement, the city said the motion has since been withdrawn and that council would hold a special meeting on Sept. 26 "to hear from stakeholders" about the possibility of locating such services in Woodstock.
A study launched by Southwestern Public Health earlier this year found the region – reporting nearly one overdose death a week – would benefit from drug-use and treatment services, particularly in St. Thomas and Woodstock.
In late June, Southwestern's board members voted to move ahead with the study's recommendations, including receiving a letter of support from the City of Woodstock to help with the provincial funding application.
Schadenberg filed a notice of motion in response, just as the public health board was to start identifying possible locations and community partners. While he was met with early support from some politicians, one advocate took aim at the suggestion and urged politicians to reconsider.
Woodstock Mayor Jerry Acchione said he called the special meeting because it's a "complex issue" with which people "have a wide range of opinions about and experiences."
"We really want to hear from the public on both sides of this issue so that we can make an informed decision when the time comes," he said.
The city asks that anyone wishing to address Woodstock politicians at the fall meeting complete a delegation request form by Sept. 22 at noon. Feedback can also be submitted by email to clerksinfo@cityofwoodstock.ca or by mail to PO Box 1539, Woodstock N4S 0A7.