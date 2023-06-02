GREY-BRUCE – Dr. Ian Arra, medical officer of health for Grey-Bruce, made a presentation to the Grey Bruce board of health on May 26 about vaccine safety in Canada.
He stated there are “multiple layers” of “stringent quality assurance controls to ensure safety, efficacy and consistency.” This happens “before the licensing of vaccine and post-marketing,” he said.
Arra outlined some of these controls in a slide presentation.
He stated “there is quite a rigour” in the guidelines for manufacturing vaccines in Canada. Manufacturers have to adhere to these guidelines, starting with the origin of the material.
“Each vaccine lot produced is subject to lot release testing by the manufacturer and independent laboratories,” he said. “These tests verify the potency and purity of the vaccines before they are released for distribution.”
The strict monitoring continues once the vaccine is released. In addition to strict documentation requirements, there are regular inspections by Health Canada.
Manufacturers must report any serious adverse reactions to Health Canada. Arra discussed risk management plans that “summarize important safety information about a health product and provide a proposal to minimize any identified or potential risk.”
Arra described the monitoring in Canada of “unexpected adverse events following immunization” as “a very robust system,” noting an “adverse reaction includes anything and everything… Nothing is excluded.” Reporting comes from health-care professionals and vaccine manufacturers, but may also come from the public.
Reports come to the health unit from health-care providers.
“If there are trends we see locally, we will try to identify them,” Arra said, saying the information is sent to the provincial level, where numbers are such that trends are more easily observed.
The province sends the information to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), which in turn informs Health Canada and the National Advisory Committee for Immunization (NACI).
There is collaboration with other national and international monitoring agencies – including the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO).
Arra stressed the “many layers of redundancy” involved to ensure vaccines are safe.
“I have zero concerns about the safety of vaccines in Canada,” said Arra.
COVID-19 ends as regular agenda item
The May 26 meeting agenda was the last one in which COVID-19 will be a regular item.
Arra told the board that this is the third consecutive report that the COVID-19 situation is stable. From here on, management of the disease “will be similar to the management of any other contagious disease,” and he recommended it be removed as an agenda item.
During the question period that followed Arra’s report to the board, there was discussion about “long COVID and its treatment.
In response to the question by board member Helen-Claire Tingling, Arra said “COVID remains a novel disease” that’s been with us for only two or three years, and it continues to be studied.
Dr. Rim Zayed concurred with Arra, adding that there are currently no predictors on who will get “long COVID” but more trials being conducted, including regarding treatments, and on people whose original treatment for COVID was cut short.
Board member Kenneth Craig asked what “long COVID” is – do people self identify with it?
Zayed said the same thing happened with Lyme disease, when people were going to the United States for treatment with antibiotics. She said long COVID is not a scientific term. If a person has chronic symptoms after having had COVID, determining whether the symptoms are due to COVID is a decision to be made by a clinician.
Arra agreed, saying the situation of long-term COVID symptoms is still under investigation.