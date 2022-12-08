The Peace Wapiti School Division received approximately $700,000 over two years from Alberta Education which will go towards hiring an outreach team leader and three family support workers.
“The grant was given to us to help address students who have lost engagement with school during COVID,” said Shawn O'Shea, assistant superintendent.
“It could encompass everything from mental health support to family support to specialized programming for kids that have missed a couple of years of school or have a gap in their learning.”
The support will be adjusted as needed for families, said O’Shea.
“You might have family that has anxiety, so it might be some support around anxiety and providing both family and student support or child support around anxiety.
“Another family might have missed school because of medical support, so it might be working with them to develop a specialized education plan for them.
“It really comes down to what each individual family needs for support.”
The Grande Prairie Public School Division (GPPSD) and Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools (GPCSD) partnered with Alberta Health Services (AHS) for their grant from Alberta Education with a focus on addiction counsselors.
O’Shea says PWPSD focused on its needs within its division, and its leaders across the district found the need at a family level.
The grant will provide further wellness supports to PWPSD students, said O’Shea noting that they have already provided support to families and students with reintegration into school and supporting them through COVID challenges.
He says the grant will enhance tailored support to families for students that may have lost interest in school.
“It's building on what we already have, but without the grant, we wouldn't have enough resources.”
PWPSD says the grant will cover the cost of the salary, benefits, professional development, certifications and milage of the new hires.
“I am really proud of the innovative ideas that our committee brought to the table, and out of that, we were able to develop a proposal that is unique and in direct response to our identified needs,” said Heather Putio, PWPSD assistant superintendent.
On Nov. 16, the province announced $40 million to support mental health needs in schools, double the funding to what was previously announced.
Approximately 60 pilot mental health projects will be launched in schools across Alberta, said the province in a media release.
“The projects will explore new and innovative approaches to providing supports and services including counselling, social and emotional learning, student assessment and training for school staff,” says the release.
“The goal is to drive local solutions while gathering information to inform a broader approach to supporting students across the province.”