As many as 10 persons have been charged with impaired driving offences in various locations across the Halton region says a press release issued by the Halton police.
On May 8, 2023, Mays Alimrani (52) of Oakville was charged with impaired operation and failure to comply with demand, following a citizen-initiated complaint in Oakville.
On the same day, Joao Melo (63) of Georgetown was charged with impaired operation and exceeding the legal blood alcohol concentration limit of 80mgs/100ml of blood, within two hours, following a traffic stop in Halton Hills.
On May 9, 2023, Lukasz Wiselka (41) of Georgetown was charged with impaired operation and exceeding the legal blood alcohol concentration limit, following a traffic stop in Halton Hills.
Mark Jackson (35) of Port Moody was charged with impaired operation and failure to comply with demand, following a citizen-initiated complaint in Burlington on May 9, 2023.
On May 10, 2023, Keith Worrell (47) of Furgeson was charged with exceeding the legal blood alcohol concentration limit, following a citizen-initiated complaint in Acton.
On May 11, 2023, several individuals were charged with exceeding the legal blood alcohol concentration limit following citizen-initiated complaints in various locations across the region: Corey Ramber (31) of Oakville, Brandon Amey (30) of Napanee, Gail McDonald (66) of Burlington, and Heather Johnston (39) of Hastings. Additionally, Heather Johnston was charged with impaired operation.