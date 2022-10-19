Members of the Drumheller, East Coulee, and Rosedale fire departments were busy serving up hotdogs and cake to a steady stream of community members who stopped by the Drumheller Fire Hall on Saturday, October 15 for an open house and barbecue. There were numerous activities for all ages to enjoy, including training exercises and fire truck rides, and safety demonstrations held throughout the day, highlighting the importance of making sure children under 13 are not in the front seat of a motor vehicle and how firefighters might break down a door in the event of an emergency. According to new Drumheller Fire Chief Derian Rosario, the open house drew a steady stream of attendees right from the moment doors opened.
Drumheller Fire Department hosts community open house
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Drumheller Mail
