Peterborough County staff are cancelling tenders for the rehabilitation of the bridge and roadway on the James A. Gifford Causeway, along with the construction of a multi-use path, because all tenders received were at least 44 per cent over the engineer’s estimated cost.
The construction had earlier been approved in the county’s 2023 capital budget.
The tender for the work as one project closed on Feb.28, according to a staff report set to be presented at Wednesday’s county council meeting.
Based on the tenders received being over budget, “staff will be cancelling this tender and will be convening to discuss options for accomplishing this work,” the report states.
Selwyn Township will also be included in the talks since the municipality is a funding partner for the project, on the causeway which links Bridgenorth and Ennismore over Chemong Lake.
The project is receiving funding through the joint Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program grant program, but funding eligibility is not jeopardized by the cancellation of the tender as the county has until 2027 to finish the causeway work, according to the report.
