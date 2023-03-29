PORT HAWKESBURY— Last week a provincial court in Port Hawkesbury convicted Phillip Chetwynd, captain of the vessel Ryan and Girls based in Pubnico, of violating subsection 43.4(1) of the Fisheries Act.
The charge, a Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) representative told The Journal in an email, resulted from a “Conservation and Protection aerial offshore surveillance patrol on February 5, 2021 during which fishery officers observed a vessel fishing longline groundfish inside the closed section of Zone 1 in the Gully MPA (Marine Protected Area), where fishing is prohibited.”
The Gully MPA was established in 2004 and according to DFO’s website outlining the regulations pertaining to the Gully MPA, “Violations of MPA regulations can carry penalties of up to $100,000 for an offence punishable on summary conviction, and up to $500,000 for an indictable offence. A conviction may result in additional fines and imprisonment. Violations may also result in charges under the Fisheries Act and other applicable legislation, such as the Shipping Act and the Species at Risk Act. Convictions can result in fines and imprisonment under these Acts.”
The court sentenced Chetwynd to pay $5,000 for non-compliance with conditions of licence for fishing in an area that was closed to fishing.
This is the first conviction in the Maritime region for unauthorized fishing in an MPA.
The Journal asked the Public Prosecution Service why a case involving a vessel from southern Nova Scotia for a charge related to activities that occurred 200 kilometres offshore was held in Port Hawkesbury and was advised via email, “A Court’s jurisdiction to deal with Fisheries Act matters in a given location is rather flexible due to the interplay of various provisions of the Fisheries Act, the Criminal Code, the Interpretation Act, the Oceans Act and the Canada Shipping Act. Essentially, offences that happen at sea can be tried in any number of jurisdictions.”
The Gully is a large underwater canyon located approximately 200 kilometres off Nova Scotia to the east of Sable Island. Its ecosystem includes shallow sandy banks and a deep-water canyon environment. It provides habitat for a wide diversity of species and is home to the endangered Scotian Shelf population of northern bottlenose whales. Tiny plankton and a variety of fish such as sharks, tunas and swordfish, and seabirds inhabit surface waters, while halibut, skates, cusk and lanternfish can be found as deep as one kilometre. The Gully’s ocean floor supports crabs, sea pens, anemones, brittle stars and approximately 30 species of cold-water corals.